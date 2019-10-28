Democratic Rep. Katie Hill announced last night that she would be resigning from Congress following a series of allegations of improper sexual relationships with staffers. Today, she’s out with with a statement to explain her side of the story. Spoiler alert: She not sorry for allegedly abusing her position, but she’s very sorry she got busted.

The “right-wing media and Republican opponents” didn’t manufacture the compelling evidence of Hill’s misconduct, but all this is their fault anyway.

For Hill to frame this purely as an example of “revenge porn” is dishonest. It would be one thing if this were being done to shame her for carrying on an extramarital affair; however, both the man and woman with whom Hill had these relationships worked for her. As the Washington Examiner’s Tiana Lowe points out:

Hill’s not the victim here.

