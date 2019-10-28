Democratic Rep. Katie Hill announced last night that she would be resigning from Congress following a series of allegations of improper sexual relationships with staffers. Today, she’s out with with a statement to explain her side of the story. Spoiler alert: She not sorry for allegedly abusing her position, but she’s very sorry she got busted.

You all deserve to hear from me about why I made this devastating decision and where things go from here. I said the fight continues. I mean it, and I hope you’re with me. https://t.co/ogKkyW7I6f — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 28, 2019

The “right-wing media and Republican opponents” didn’t manufacture the compelling evidence of Hill’s misconduct, but all this is their fault anyway.

For Hill to frame this purely as an example of “revenge porn” is dishonest. It would be one thing if this were being done to shame her for carrying on an extramarital affair; however, both the man and woman with whom Hill had these relationships worked for her. As the Washington Examiner’s Tiana Lowe points out:

Katie Hill didn't just wind up in a one-off affair with someone who happened to be younger than her. She deliberately began multiple relationships with people she had the power to hire & fire, and then she violated House ethics rules while doing it. https://t.co/REAimHVfRe — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) October 28, 2019

If Hill were merely promiscuous with people not under her pay, she'd likely ride out this scandal. After all, consider who occupies the Oval. But this a #MeToo success story, one that proves that the powerful, even women, can still be held to account. https://t.co/REAimHVfRe — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) October 28, 2019

Hill’s not the victim here.

