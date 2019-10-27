Breaking news out of D.C., Rep. Katie Hill will resign over allegations of improper relationships with her staffers:

Confirmed by The Hill:

Confirming Politico report: Dem Rep. KATIE HILL to resign soon amid allegations of sexual relationships with congressional and campaign staffers, Dem source says

It’s set to take effect at the end of the week:

Hill’s Resignation to take effect at end of this week, according to Democrats with knowledge of the news

Her seat in California will move from “Likely D” to “Lean D”:

Breaking: resignation of Rep. Katie Hill (D) will move #CA25 from Likely D to Lean D at @CookPolitical . Traditionally R but Dem-trending district. More soon…

It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.

See my official statement below. pic.twitter.com/nG97RQIwvO

— Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019