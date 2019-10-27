Breaking news out of D.C., Rep. Katie Hill will resign over allegations of improper relationships with her staffers:
NEWS: Rep. Katie Hill resigning after allegations of improper relationships with staffers.
Story W @BresPolitico https://t.co/DdgVBCWvdC
— Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) October 27, 2019
Confirmed by The Hill:
Confirming Politico report: Dem Rep. KATIE HILL to resign soon amid allegations of sexual relationships with congressional and campaign staffers, Dem source says
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 27, 2019
It’s set to take effect at the end of the week:
Hill’s Resignation to take effect at end of this week, according to Democrats with knowledge of the news
— Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) October 27, 2019
It’s been quite the day:
Her seat in California will move from “Likely D” to “Lean D”:
Breaking: resignation of Rep. Katie Hill (D) will move #CA25 from Likely D to Lean D at @CookPolitical. Traditionally R but Dem-trending district. More soon…
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 27, 2019
Update:
It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.
See my official statement below. pic.twitter.com/nG97RQIwvO
— Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019
