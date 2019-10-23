As Twitchy told you, AOC took the opportunity today to confront Mark Zuckerberg over not barring the Daily Caller from playing a role in fact-checking. You know, since the Daily Caller totally has “ties to white supremacists” and stuff.

It seems only fair to get the Daily Caller’s take on that. Conveniently, they’ve given it:

Trending

That would certainly explain it!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCcampaign financecampaign finance violationsDaily CallerFacebookMark Zuckerbergwhite supremacistwhite supremacy