As Twitchy told you, AOC took the opportunity today to confront Mark Zuckerberg over not barring the Daily Caller from playing a role in fact-checking. You know, since the Daily Caller totally has “ties to white supremacists” and stuff.

It seems only fair to get the Daily Caller’s take on that. Conveniently, they’ve given it:

Ooh did our reporting on her campaign finance shenanigans get under her skin?https://t.co/4C8RNqehUr https://t.co/DJHAugy5SJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2019

Despite … totally accurate and aggressive reporting on AOC’s odd campaign finance accounting more like it. It’s no wonder she wants us excluded.https://t.co/aXmLNHevEL https://t.co/edKLNxutQL — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) October 23, 2019

That would certainly explain it!

