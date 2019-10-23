As we reminded you earlier, congressional Democrats held a sit-in of their own in 2016. And, unlike GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz’s SCIF sit-in today, that one drew quite a bit of praise from the mainstream media. The Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Kugle has a delightful reminder

Trending

How many pairs of underwear do you think they went through back then?

Seems pretty safe to say that our brave firefighters won’t be quite so swoony this time around.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratsdouble standardgun controlmainstream mediaMatt Gaetzmediamedia biasMSMrepublicansSCIFsit-in