As we reminded you earlier, congressional Democrats held a sit-in of their own in 2016. And, unlike GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz’s SCIF sit-in today, that one drew quite a bit of praise from the mainstream media. The Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Kugle has a delightful reminder

Do you think reporters will cover the Republican sit-in the same way? Media Flips Out for Democrats Holding Gun Control Sit-In pic.twitter.com/wCYoa9PYLV — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) October 23, 2019

How many pairs of underwear do you think they went through back then?

"Kim Kardashian was tweeting about it." Actual thing uttered by an NBC News reporter https://t.co/tFajG1gwKR — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 23, 2019

Seems pretty safe to say that our brave firefighters won’t be quite so swoony this time around.