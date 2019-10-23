For all those angry at Rep. Matt Gaetz for his ongoing sit-in inside the House SCIF today to protest Dems and their closed impeachment hearings, here’s a reminder that Dems pulled a similar stunt in 2016 over a lack of progress on gun control:

U.S. House Democrats emerged to ringing applause on the Capitol steps after staging a 25+ hour sit-in. https://t.co/uC2D2V8mLf — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 23, 2016

Oh, and back then, Republicans didn’t intervene:

11) In June, 2016, Hse Dems staged a sit-in on the flr over guns. GOPers refrained from having mbrs arrested – because they knew that was the picture Democrats wanted: Civil Rights era leader Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), who led the sit-in, being escorted out of the House chamber — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 23, 2019

12) So far today, Democrats appear to be exercising similar restraint & demanding the removal of mbrs not on the trio cmtes who want to sit in on the cooper to avoid a negative optic. For now, Democrats are just “waiting out” the Republicans. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 23, 2019

But now it’s different for the GOP:

Gun control sit-in on House floor could last for days https://t.co/9JFXwQx0Bb — TIME (@TIME) June 23, 2016

Back then, it was considered a good move for Dems:

Must-read: Don't fret: The House Democrats' sit-in on gun violence is a genius move—and it's already working https://t.co/xOTMkrDby4 — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) June 23, 2016

And it could be working for the GOP this time around:

Jordan on closed door interviews: It's finally reached the boiling point where members just said they are so frustrated at the idea that they can't be a part of this and see what's going on — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 23, 2019

Jordan: Adam Schiff..he's now appointed himself to an independent cousnel. Go ask anyone in the country, do you think Schiff is independent? — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 23, 2019

Stay tuned.

***

