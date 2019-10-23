For all those angry at Rep. Matt Gaetz for his ongoing sit-in inside the House SCIF today to protest Dems and their closed impeachment hearings, here’s a reminder that Dems pulled a similar stunt in 2016 over a lack of progress on gun control:

Oh, and back then, Republicans didn’t intervene:

But now it’s different for the GOP:

Back then, it was considered a good move for Dems:

And it could be working for the GOP this time around:

Stay tuned.

