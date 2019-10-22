Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley recently called the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent a “smug, rich liberal elitist”:

Sargent wrote a whole post about it, in fact. And Jake Tapper shared it, helpfully pointing out that Hawley’s insult was directed at a Jewish journalist:

OK … and?

Until we read Sargent’s column, we didn’t know that, either. Is there any proof that Hawley did? And that his comment about Sargent stemmed from anti-Semitism?

Come on, Jake.

No kidding. Casually throwing out the anti-Semitism card is unnecessary and also transparently hacky.

Good idea.

