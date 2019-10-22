Earlier today, Politico’s Natasha Bertrand and Daniel Lippman reported that John Brennan may be a major part of Bill Barr and John Durham ongoing DOJ probe:

Their scoop contains this bit:

Durham hung up when called by POLITICO and didn’t respond to a follow-up text message. DOJ declined to comment.

Asked for comment, White House deputy press Secretary Hogan Gidley said: “John Brennan lied before Congress when he got caught spying on American citizens and lied about having Russian collusion evidence that never existed. The only way I’ve ever heard anyone in the White House mention him is as a punchline.”

It’s not clear what Gidley was referring to—Brennan has not been accused of lying to Congress.

Wait a minute …

Come on, man.

