Earlier today, Politico’s Natasha Bertrand and Daniel Lippman reported that John Brennan may be a major part of Bill Barr and John Durham ongoing DOJ probe:

NEW: Sources believe John Brennan is a focus of the Barr/Durham probe, and Trump has called privately for investigating Brennan—putting his personal "obsession" w/the former CIA director on a collision course with the Justice Department's inquiry. https://t.co/9B1WPXK68l — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 22, 2019

Their scoop contains this bit:

Durham hung up when called by POLITICO and didn’t respond to a follow-up text message. DOJ declined to comment. Asked for comment, White House deputy press Secretary Hogan Gidley said: “John Brennan lied before Congress when he got caught spying on American citizens and lied about having Russian collusion evidence that never existed. The only way I’ve ever heard anyone in the White House mention him is as a punchline.” It’s not clear what Gidley was referring to—Brennan has not been accused of lying to Congress.

Wait a minute …

“It’s not clear what Gidley was referring to—Brennan has not been accused of lying to Congress.” Unreal. Natasha is either deliberately whitewashing Brennan’s 2014 conduct or didn’t bother to do a 5 second search to find out what he was “referring to.”https://t.co/QE2a8Pr9R2 https://t.co/MruJTioiJC — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) October 22, 2019

Come on, man.

These are the results if you simply Google “Was John Brennan accused of lying to Congress?” cc: @NatashaBertrand pic.twitter.com/O0fxtbJrSX — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 22, 2019

Are we now gonna pretend Brennan did nothing wrong? https://t.co/967GaTX9F9 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 22, 2019

Even for Natasha Bertrand, this is pretty Natasha Bertrand. https://t.co/U4ca9Z6A3k — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 22, 2019