As you know doubt know by now, Elizabeth Warren’s got big plans when it comes to funding Medicare for All. Big plans. Just massive, even.
Leaked Video Shows Elizabeth Warren Backing Away From Bernie’s Medicare for All Plan
"So, it’s not that I have a plan that says we’re going to do this part and then we’re going to do this part and then we’re going to do this part."https://t.co/h4Y02UWe5i
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 22, 2019
More from Mediaite:
Mediaite has obtained leaked video from an August 23 meeting with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union executive board in which Warren is considerably more vague about the plan.
“The way I see it is we need to know what the goal is, and that goal has got to be that we’ve got to be in a place where we get coverage for everybody at the lowest possible cost,” Warren said, adding that “that’s Medicare for All.”
After spending a minute criticizing the current healthcare system, Warren said “So we’ve got to figure out — that’s where we’re headed, now how do we get there?”
"So we’ve got to figure out — that’s where we’re headed, now how do we get there?”
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 22, 2019
Wow, she sure has come a long way since then!
Elizabeth Warren's plan for Medicare for All is *checks notes* sitting around a table and coming up with a plan. https://t.co/EgXUmUpaha
— Siraj Hamshi (@SirajAHashmi) October 22, 2019
can’t wait for some journalist to ask their mom about this https://t.co/QvhfDvzwVD
— Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) October 22, 2019