As you know doubt know by now, Elizabeth Warren’s got big plans when it comes to funding Medicare for All. Big plans. Just massive, even.

"So, it’s not that I have a plan that says we’re going to do this part and then we’re going to do this part and then we’re going to do this part." https://t.co/h4Y02UWe5i

More from Mediaite:

Mediaite has obtained leaked video from an August 23 meeting with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union executive board in which Warren is considerably more vague about the plan.

“The way I see it is we need to know what the goal is, and that goal has got to be that we’ve got to be in a place where we get coverage for everybody at the lowest possible cost,” Warren said, adding that “that’s Medicare for All.”

After spending a minute criticizing the current healthcare system, Warren said “So we’ve got to figure out — that’s where we’re headed, now how do we get there?”