Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings has passed away.

Here’s how the New York Times is remembering him:

Absolutely pathetic. But then, what else can we expect from the New York Times?

Amen. But, as others above pointed out, it’s all about the narrative. The New York Times isn’t even alone:

We may not have agreed with Elijah Cummings on politics, but his memory still deserves better than to be weaponized.

Tags: Donald TrumpElijah Cummingsheadlinenew york timesWashington Post