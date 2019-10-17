Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings has passed away.
Here’s how the New York Times is remembering him:
What kind of headline is this? That’s the main thing worth mentioning in his long legacy? Yikes. pic.twitter.com/X9UKJ4TNlP
— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 17, 2019
Absolutely pathetic. But then, what else can we expect from the New York Times?
I agree with you. Disgraceful headline!
— Jwalk (@reformedrRepub) October 17, 2019
Good grief, that's so ridiculous.
— Lowell White (@Toomeedom) October 17, 2019
No, of course not. It's the most useful headline to maintaining the desired narrative.
— Puryear_Playboy (@PlayboyPuryear) October 17, 2019
Even in death got to keep the narrative going
— L (@lawyerkev) October 17, 2019
Showing that the @nytimes can't even have the respect to give @RepCummings a modicum of respect upon his death, instead choosing to make it about @realDonaldTrump. Shame on you. While I may have disagreed w him on many/most things, this is not how you show respect. https://t.co/yNNGlbnMfx
— Michael Brown (@MichaelBrownUSA) October 17, 2019
Amen. But, as others above pointed out, it’s all about the narrative. The New York Times isn’t even alone:
The same for this headline too. pic.twitter.com/LDovXfjX2c
— S. E. Mayfield (@On_Blocks) October 17, 2019
We may not have agreed with Elijah Cummings on politics, but his memory still deserves better than to be weaponized.