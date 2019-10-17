Rep. Elijah Cummings has died at age 68:
Elijah Cummings, longtime Maryland congressman, has died at 68, multiple media outlets report https://t.co/bEgeo8EvAJ
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 17, 2019
No specifics have been released yet by his office:
BREAKING: Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, House Oversight Committee Chair, has died at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges, his office announced; Cummings was 68. https://t.co/l8tpDb8XPZ pic.twitter.com/woQx3depOG
— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 17, 2019
According to reports, he was at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore when he passed away:
Maryland congressman Elijah Cummings has passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. The latest on his death and a look back at a storied political career next on @ABC7GMW pic.twitter.com/kQ4SVqiNAs
— John Gonzalez (@ABC7John) October 17, 2019
