Barack Obama has an important message for Canadians:

Four more years for Justin Trudeau! Yes We Canada!

Why? Barack Obama’s got the Midas touch. Just look at how well the Dems did in Congress on his watch. And anyway, he’s allowed to comment on foreign elections, right?

Well, Barack Obama’s not technically the president anymore (though he is in a lot of people’s hearts), but that seems like a fair question, heh.

Snort.

Seriously, this is hilarious. Because aside from the whole blackface/brownface thing, there’s the fact that Obama still hasn’t endorsed Joe Biden.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

