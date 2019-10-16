Barack Obama has an important message for Canadians:

I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He's a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 16, 2019

Four more years for Justin Trudeau! Yes We Canada!

Please stay out of our election. https://t.co/z1zMxOjIx3 — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) October 16, 2019

Why? Barack Obama’s got the Midas touch. Just look at how well the Dems did in Congress on his watch. And anyway, he’s allowed to comment on foreign elections, right?

He's a private American citizen using his former position as President of the United States to urge people to vote for a candidate in the Canadian election. So… back to the question: Is it meddling? https://t.co/BNgVz26Cqr — RBe (@RBPundit) October 16, 2019

FOREIGN ELECTION INTERFERENCE https://t.co/WVHGrn7yvz — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 16, 2019

Can Putin do this, too? https://t.co/MCNHvvztG8 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 16, 2019

Well, Barack Obama’s not technically the president anymore (though he is in a lot of people’s hearts), but that seems like a fair question, heh.

why is O meddling in a foreign election in favor of a blackface bro? https://t.co/SAMuiRnbV6 — A 🦢 (@AndySwan) October 16, 2019

This was written by Justin Trudeau in black face https://t.co/y7uHW6dLht — Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) October 16, 2019

Trudeau gonna break out his Obama costume https://t.co/lIsSWgV5tc — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 16, 2019

Wow he even changed his twitter avi to Trudeau pic.twitter.com/VkMczNVR1l — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 16, 2019

People of color gotta stick together, amirite? https://t.co/Ry942oZUfT — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) October 16, 2019

See? Some of his best friends are black. https://t.co/kemzMdwFso — Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 16, 2019

Snort.

Seriously, this is hilarious. Because aside from the whole blackface/brownface thing, there’s the fact that Obama still hasn’t endorsed Joe Biden.

Obama endorses Trudeau and not Biden 😂 https://t.co/08gdnOl8u0 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 16, 2019

He endorsed the guy in black-face before @joebiden ==> https://t.co/MCNHvvztG8 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 16, 2019

Poor Joe Biden… https://t.co/iiCsdARfD8 — Emily Zanotti’s Great & Unmatched Wisdom (@emzanotti) October 16, 2019

Pretty rough that Obama goes out of his way to endorse the guy that did blackface for Prime Minister of Canada but still won’t endorse Joe Biden — his own Vice President of 8 years — for the Dem nomination https://t.co/NokntpqeHF pic.twitter.com/VNQGDjox3Z — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) October 16, 2019

