LeBron James is taking plenty of well deserved heat for effectively siding with the communist Chinese government over freedom. But those who have actually experienced life under a repressive regime should be especially livid.

As Twitchy told you earlier, Boston Celtic — and Turk Enes Kanter — is quite possibly the only current NBA player willing to take a stand against China. Unlike James, Kanter actually knows something about this sort of thing.

-Haven’t seen or talked to my family 5 years

-Jailed my dad

-My siblings can’t find jobs

-Revoked my passport

-International arrest warrant

-My family can’t leave the country

-Got Death Threats everyday

-Got attacked, harassed

-Tried to kidnap me in Indonesia FREEDOM IS NOT FREE — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 15, 2019

He also wrote "Freedom" on his shoes during the Cavs-Celtics preseason game a few days ago. https://t.co/g651pureQ0 https://t.co/apTwi2PNql pic.twitter.com/9qMSgVGWa4 — Kevin 👐 Glass (@KevinWGlass) October 15, 2019

Author and activist Brigitte Gabriel also has some experience with tyrannical rule. Born in Lebanon and spending much of her young life trying to survive war in the Middle East, Gabriel ultimately ended up in America, where she speaks out frequently against radical Islam and the threat of terrorism. Needless to say, she’s furious with James:

LeBron James is a complete and total DISGRACE. He sits in his cushy mansion diminishing the plight of BILLIONS who live under oppressive Chinese rule. I've been oppressed under regimes in ways he could not begin to FATHOM. He has no clue what it's like to not have freedom! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 15, 2019

And, God willing, he’ll never know what it’s like.

The Hong Kong protesters deserve far better than the likes of LeBron James. And with any luck, they’ll have it soon enough.