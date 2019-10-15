LeBron James is taking plenty of well deserved heat for effectively siding with the communist Chinese government over freedom. But those who have actually experienced life under a repressive regime should be especially livid.

As Twitchy told you earlier, Boston Celtic — and Turk Enes Kanter — is quite possibly the only current NBA player willing to take a stand against China. Unlike James, Kanter actually knows something about this sort of thing.

Author and activist Brigitte Gabriel also has some experience with tyrannical rule. Born in Lebanon and spending much of her young life trying to survive war in the Middle East, Gabriel ultimately ended up in America, where she speaks out frequently against radical Islam and the threat of terrorism. Needless to say, she’s furious with James:

And, God willing, he’ll never know what it’s like.

The Hong Kong protesters deserve far better than the likes of LeBron James. And with any luck, they’ll have it soon enough.

