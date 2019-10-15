ABC News landed that big exclusive interview with Hunter Biden, in which Biden admitted that he had in fact spoken with his father about the job on the Burisma board and also acknowledged that yeah, he’s probably benefited quite a bit from being Joe Biden’s son.

Thing is, it’s not entirely clear that ABC was paying attention to the interview. As the Washington Free Beacon’s Brent Scher notes, their transcript doesn’t line up with the video:

ABC's own transcription of Hunter Biden is blatantly incorrect. Here's what ABC claims Hunter said, and below is actual video. "And there's been a lot of misinformation about me, not about my dad. Nobody buys Dad. But — by this idea that I was unqualified to be on the board" pic.twitter.com/qgyATLz5rF — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 15, 2019

Incorrect quote is in ABC's main piece on the interview. https://t.co/SazwKjm6dQ pic.twitter.com/9J6Gaubv5k — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 15, 2019

I wrongly accused our own @graham_piro of misquoting Biden after I read the ABC article. But @FreeBeacon did a better job at listening to interview than they did.https://t.co/psLRD9fkpi pic.twitter.com/v9Nl3fxJiM — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 15, 2019

Pretty sad when you don’t even know what’s being said on your own network.

Actual quote: "Nobody buys that, buys this idea that I was unqualified to be on the board." https://t.co/vvi6OSWaiD — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 15, 2019

Their quote isn’t even English — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 15, 2019

ABC News is on one hell of a roll, aren’t they?

Same bunch at @ABC who think Kentucky is Syria. — Ellen Anderson (@MochaLite) October 15, 2019

Yep.