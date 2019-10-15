ABC News landed that big exclusive interview with Hunter Biden, in which Biden admitted that he had in fact spoken with his father about the job on the Burisma board and also acknowledged that yeah, he’s probably benefited quite a bit from being Joe Biden’s son.

Thing is, it’s not entirely clear that ABC was paying attention to the interview. As the Washington Free Beacon’s Brent Scher notes, their transcript doesn’t line up with the video:

Pretty sad when you don’t even know what’s being said on your own network.

 

ABC News is on one hell of a roll, aren’t they?

Yep.

