The ABC News interview with Hunter Biden aired this morning and he admitted that he did, in fact, speak with his father about his job on the board of Burisma:

Hunter Biden says that in retrospect it was “poor judgment” to join the Burisma board but that he did nothing “improper” and only had a “brief exchange” with his father about the role. https://t.co/ee3ZXg9yu9 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 15, 2019

The problem is, of course, we have no idea what he means by a “brief exchange” and that Joe Biden said he never spoke to his son about it:

🚨BREAKING 🚨 Hunter Biden admits to discussing corrupt foreign business deals with father @JoeBiden while VP Biden was overseeing China & Ukraine. ABC: Did you speak with VP about deals? Biden: No…other than that brief exchange we had#JoeBidenLiedpic.twitter.com/waPMVqrYqi — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 15, 2019

In other words, Joe Biden lied:

This is a massive problem for the Bidens. Father Joe has denied EVER speaking to his son about the deals. This puts father and son in direct conflict — guess who is telling the truth? Let’s get #JoeBidenLied trending https://t.co/pDy37Pzd6N — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 15, 2019

Hunter defended his work with board by saying everyone else was as unqualified as he was:

“There’s been a lot of misinformation about me, not about my dad. Nobody buys Dad,” Hunter Biden told ABC, saying the idea he was “unqualified” for the board is wrong given his other work. “I think that I had as much knowledge as anybody else that was on the board if not more.” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 15, 2019

He says he never did anything improper, however:

Hunter Biden: "So I take full responsibility for that. Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever." — Katie Nelson (@katienelson) October 15, 2019

But mistakes were made:

Exclusive: 'Hiding in plain sight': Hunter Biden defends foreign ventures but concedes political 'mistake' @ABC https://t.co/0TQQnER7zV — John Santucci (@Santucci) October 15, 2019

And this is all Rudy Giuliani’s fault anyway:

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden says he doesn't regret serving on board of Ukrainian gas company. "What I regret is not taking into account that there would be a Rudy Giuliani and a president…that would be listening to this—this ridiculous conspiracy idea." https://t.co/h6P0pJJhJR pic.twitter.com/FOeiXNkUjs — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 15, 2019

He did admit that he’s been trading on the name “Biden” for years:

“If your last name wasn't Biden, do you think you would've been asked to be on the board of Burisma?" "I don't know. I don't know. Probably not, in retrospect.” https://t.co/ye17yWPjTO — Rick Klein (@rickklein) October 15, 2019

Transcript here:

Hunter Biden is pretty candid about the fact that his last name has helped him in life. pic.twitter.com/aVdBpHCims — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 15, 2019

Well, at least that was honest.

***