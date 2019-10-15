The ABC News interview with Hunter Biden aired this morning and he admitted that he did, in fact, speak with his father about his job on the board of Burisma:

The problem is, of course, we have no idea what he means by a “brief exchange” and that Joe Biden said he never spoke to his son about it:

In other words, Joe Biden lied:

Hunter defended his work with board by saying everyone else was as unqualified as he was:

He says he never did anything improper, however:

But mistakes were made:

And this is all Rudy Giuliani’s fault anyway:

He did admit that he’s been trading on the name “Biden” for years:

Transcript here:

Well, at least that was honest.

***

