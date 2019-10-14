Last night, the New York Times was all over that violent “Kingsman” video depicting “Donald Trump” taking out his media and political opponents.

The Trump campaign apparently had nothing to do with the video, which, according to Reason’s C.J. Ciaramella, was playing on a loop in a side room during a pro-Trump conference at Trump National Doral Miami.

The video is tasteless and vile, to be sure. But the irony of the New York Times attempting to stir up controversy over it is not lost on Daily Caller White House correspondent Amber Athey:

Did the New York Times just forget about that?

Obviously the fact that the New York Times and other media have peddled violent rhetoric and imagery about Donald Trump and his administration doesn’t excuse the video. But it should remind you that when it comes to moral outrage, the media don’t really have a leg to stand on.

