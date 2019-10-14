Last night, the New York Times was all over that violent “Kingsman” video depicting “Donald Trump” taking out his media and political opponents.

A video depicting a fake President Trump shooting, stabbing and brutally assaulting members of the news media and his political opponents was shown at a conference for his supporters at his Miami resort last week https://t.co/uKJDHxq7av — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 14, 2019

The Trump campaign apparently had nothing to do with the video, which, according to Reason’s C.J. Ciaramella, was playing on a loop in a side room during a pro-Trump conference at Trump National Doral Miami.

The White House has said President Trump “strongly condemns” a gruesome fake video depicting him shooting members of the news media and political rivals, which was shown at his Florida resort https://t.co/Plxqd9hASt — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 14, 2019

The video is tasteless and vile, to be sure. But the irony of the New York Times attempting to stir up controversy over it is not lost on Daily Caller White House correspondent Amber Athey:

I find it hard to get super worked up about the Trump/Kingsman video shown to a handful of people considering the NYT published a Trump assassination fantasy less than a year ago — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 14, 2019

Did the New York Times just forget about that?

Here's a roundup I wrote around that time about the series of hateful and violent rhetoric about POTUS and his supporters:https://t.co/tQhShWOB3Z — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 14, 2019

Obviously the fact that the New York Times and other media have peddled violent rhetoric and imagery about Donald Trump and his administration doesn’t excuse the video. But it should remind you that when it comes to moral outrage, the media don’t really have a leg to stand on.