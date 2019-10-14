Pete Buttigieg doesn’t seem terribly impressed with Beto O’Rourke’s vision for America. As Twitchy told you yesterday, Buttigieg slammed O’Rourke for threatening to strip churches of their tax-exempt status if they refuse to perform same-sex weddings.

But that’s not the only beef Mayor Pete’s got with Beto:

Well, we don’t agree with Buttigieg on much, but he’s exactly right to call gun “buybacks” confiscation. Because that’s what it is. Needless to say, Cory Booker’s not happy with Buttigieg’s decision to use proper terminology. According to Booker, accurately representing buybacks as confiscation is just “doing the NRA’s work for them”:

The NRA definitely doesn’t need the Democrats’ help. But that hasn’t stopped the Democrats from consistently making the NRA’s case for them. Threatening to take citizens’ legally owned firearms at gunpoint tends to strengthen arguments for the Second Amendment.

Sorry, Cory, but Pete’s telling the truth here. And if telling the truth is “doing the NRA’s work for them,” then what does that say about your agenda?

Oh well.

