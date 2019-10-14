Pete Buttigieg doesn’t seem terribly impressed with Beto O’Rourke’s vision for America. As Twitchy told you yesterday, Buttigieg slammed O’Rourke for threatening to strip churches of their tax-exempt status if they refuse to perform same-sex weddings.

But that’s not the only beef Mayor Pete’s got with Beto:

Mayor Pete on Elizabeth Warren’s small donor strategy: “We're not going to beat Trump with pocket change” Mayor Pete on his gun fight with Beto: “I get it. He needs to pick a fight in order to stay relevant" And much more on today’s Good Luck America: https://t.co/10uxr1fqph pic.twitter.com/Xy1sChbOeX — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) October 14, 2019

also of note in here is that Pete goes out of his way to call mandatory buybacks "confiscation" https://t.co/UoHAZ091xI — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) October 14, 2019

Well, we don’t agree with Buttigieg on much, but he’s exactly right to call gun “buybacks” confiscation. Because that’s what it is. Needless to say, Cory Booker’s not happy with Buttigieg’s decision to use proper terminology. According to Booker, accurately representing buybacks as confiscation is just “doing the NRA’s work for them”:

Calling buyback programs "confiscation" is doing the NRA's work for them, @PeteButtigieg—and they don't need our help. https://t.co/eshiBU7PIg — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 14, 2019

The NRA definitely doesn’t need the Democrats’ help. But that hasn’t stopped the Democrats from consistently making the NRA’s case for them. Threatening to take citizens’ legally owned firearms at gunpoint tends to strengthen arguments for the Second Amendment.

Sorry, Cory, but Pete’s telling the truth here. And if telling the truth is “doing the NRA’s work for them,” then what does that say about your agenda?

I'm looking for the lie and I don't see it. pic.twitter.com/bZKk3eRwzf — Braxton (@Braxtonbrew96) October 14, 2019

It also happens to be true. — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) October 14, 2019

I'm a Democrat but he isn't wrong, just because you get a little money it doesn't change the definition pic.twitter.com/XXya6lY1am — bluedevils9 (@bluedevils9) October 14, 2019

a program that makes it mandatory to give something up is literally the definition of confiscation, but go off i guess — ana kelley (@ana_kevorkian) October 14, 2019

"Mandatory" buybacks would be confiscation. At least mayor Pete is honest about it unlike yourself. — Joel J (@joeljanse) October 14, 2019

