Pete Buttigieg took the gloves off and attacked fellow Dem Beto O’Rourke over his recent threat to remove the tax-exempt status of churches if they refuse to perform same-sex weddings.

“I’m not sure he understood the implications of what he was saying”:

Pete Buttigieg on stripping churches of tax exemptions, as Beto suggests: “the idea that you're going to strip churches of their tax-exempt status if they haven't found their way toward blessing same sex marriage— I'm not sure he understood the implications of what he was saying” pic.twitter.com/DE1bon7zAG — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) October 13, 2019

This is reminiscent of the kneecaping of Beto from Julian Castro in the first debate on immigration issues

This is kind of shaking out like the Castro-O'Rourke confrontation in debate 1 when Castro told everyone that O'Rourke didn't know what he was talking about https://t.co/QjNw4WPLzk — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) October 13, 2019

So, either Buttigieg is right and Beto hasn’t a clue:

Good for Buttigieg. He’s right- Beto doesn’t know what he’s talking about. https://t.co/yI502ltowy — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 13, 2019

Or worse? Beto does know exactly what he’s talking about:

He knew exactly what he was saying. Comply with my political religion or be punished. https://t.co/wP1JIfps87 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 13, 2019

***