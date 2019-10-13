Pete Buttigieg took the gloves off and attacked fellow Dem Beto O’Rourke over his recent threat to remove the tax-exempt status of churches if they refuse to perform same-sex weddings.

“I’m not sure he understood the implications of what he was saying”:

This is reminiscent of the kneecaping of Beto from Julian Castro in the first debate on immigration issues

Trending

So, either Buttigieg is right and Beto hasn’t a clue:

Or worse? Beto does know exactly what he’s talking about:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Pete Buttigieg