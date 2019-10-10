Earlier today, Paul van der Meer, who, according to his Twitter bio is a “Psychologist/researcher/writer Desperately looking for the truth,” tweeted that Ivanka Trump said “Hunter Biden — the son of — accepted a job for which he had absolutely no qualifications. It was an outrageous abuse of power of his father, and should be treated as such.” Which is obviously pretty rich coming from Ivanka Trump, right?

So, where’d Paul get this juicy quote?

What is your source for this quote? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 10, 2019

We’re sure he went to straight to Ivanka. Oh:

It was her brother https://t.co/b3WEfdhq4x — Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) October 10, 2019

You should take down the original tweet that contains false information. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 10, 2019

It helped people a lot to see the craziness of the statements of the Trump family. — Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) October 10, 2019

Oh, well. In that case … totally worth it.

Yep, it was satire and a lot of people thought the quote was from Ivanka. Fun part is that is was her brother´s quote , Junior. — Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) October 10, 2019

Paul did delete the tweet eventually, but not before benefiting from the ego boost you can only get from thousands of likes and retweets.

Congrats on the RTs, Paul! pic.twitter.com/sa29ELbk2B — Halloween Name Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 10, 2019

"My false information draws attention to a greater truth, etc." — A Standard Deviation (@ARogueEngineer) October 10, 2019

The Adam Schiff maneuver — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 10, 2019

***

Related:

DELETED: ‘Journalist’ Ian Bremmer gets royally SPANKED after posting a fake Trump quote to teach everyone a lesson