Earlier today, Paul van der Meer, who, according to his Twitter bio is a “Psychologist/researcher/writer Desperately looking for the truth,” tweeted that Ivanka Trump said “Hunter Biden — the son of — accepted a job for which he had absolutely no qualifications. It was an outrageous abuse of power of his father, and should be treated as such.” Which is obviously pretty rich coming from Ivanka Trump, right?

So, where’d Paul get this juicy quote?

We’re sure he went to straight to Ivanka. Oh:

Oh, well. In that case … totally worth it.

Paul did delete the tweet eventually, but not before benefiting from the ego boost you can only get from thousands of likes and retweets.

