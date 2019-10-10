Donald Trump’s been taking plenty of heat from Republican politicians for effectively giving Turkey permission to crush the Kurds in Syria because, after all, the Kurds “didn’t help us in the Second World War, didn’t help us with Normandy.” And anyway, any escaped ISIS prisoners will just go to Europe, so it’s not really our problem.

Well, for what it’s worth, GOP Sen. Rand Paul remains steadfast in his support for Trump’s great and unmatched foreign policy wisdom, because we can’t make decisions based on “the bloodlust of the neocons”:

Got that?

Shoot. Maybe next time.

Snort. But seriously. He sounds more and more like his dad every day. And less and less like the guy he used to be:

Guess Rand Paul’s OK with some bloodlust.

