Donald Trump’s been taking plenty of heat from Republican politicians for effectively giving Turkey permission to crush the Kurds in Syria because, after all, the Kurds “didn’t help us in the Second World War, didn’t help us with Normandy.” And anyway, any escaped ISIS prisoners will just go to Europe, so it’s not really our problem.

Well, for what it’s worth, GOP Sen. Rand Paul remains steadfast in his support for Trump’s great and unmatched foreign policy wisdom, because we can’t make decisions based on “the bloodlust of the neocons”:

If we can save one American soldier from losing their life or limbs in another senseless middle eastern war, it is worthwhile. @realDonaldTrump knows this. Yet the bloodlust of the neocons knows no bounds. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 10, 2019

Got that?

"the bloodlust of the neocons" https://t.co/aGRNvAlcdG — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 10, 2019

You forgot to write "SOROS" you maniac — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 10, 2019

Shoot. Maybe next time.

I thought I was reading twitter but I guess it was the Ron Paul Newsletter — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 10, 2019

Snort. But seriously. He sounds more and more like his dad every day. And less and less like the guy he used to be:

Rand Paul in 2015: We should promise the Kurds their own country if they "fight like hell" against ISIS. https://t.co/hGfrvGzRvO The Kurds fought like hell against ISIS. Now Paul is cheering on Trump's decision to move 100 U.S. troops and abandon the Kurds to be slaughtered. — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 9, 2019

Guess Rand Paul’s OK with some bloodlust.