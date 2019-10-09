Everyone who’s upset about Donald Trump’s decision to effectively abandon the Kurds in Syria need to calm down. After all, it’s not like the Kurds helped us during World War II or anything:

Trump on the Kurds: "They didn't help us in the Second World War, they didn't help us with Normandy." He says they're only interested in fighting for "their land." He adds, "With all of that being said, we like the Kurds." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 9, 2019

Asked about the Kurds, President Trump said that the Kurds did not help the US during WWII or in the Normandy invasion/ D-Day — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 9, 2019

Here's the full quote. The President evidently read something today about the Kurds, and that's where the WWII and D-Day stuff came from. pic.twitter.com/mMyfhF8cyv — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 9, 2019

Seems like a totally sane take on the situation.

This is most certainly a take https://t.co/JjKdK3n66G — sharia board 👳🏻‍♂️👻🎃 (@SirajAHashmi) October 9, 2019

"The Kurds didn't help us during Normandy" is not a take I expected to see today — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) October 9, 2019

Pray for @TheBabylonBee and @TheOnion. How do you create satire that’s more bizarre than this reality?! https://t.co/GUsMjQdgqa — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) October 9, 2019

Look yeah there are the Kurds but i mean its not like they sailed across the Atlantic to surround General Cornwallis — 👻 Bob “Spooky ghost of Bin Laden” Malak 👻 (@bob_malak) October 9, 2019

They literally took the lead to capture thousands of square miles of territory from #Daesh —including their capital, Raqqa—so we didn’t have to. https://t.co/sJx1XOvULw — 🎃Crispin Burke🎃 (@CrispinBurke) October 9, 2019

maybe voting in a man with literal mashed potatoes for brains wasn't the best idea. https://t.co/7Sbir12uk9 — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 9, 2019

Meanwhile:

US official confirms to @LMartinezABC: some Kurdish guards have left their posts at jails holding ISIS prisoners as Turkish troops approach. — Brad Mielke (@TheBradMielke) October 9, 2019

This is all going just swimmingly.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

Oh, hey. There’s more:

Asked about the possibility of ISIS escapees, Trump says "Well, they're going to be escaping to Europe." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 9, 2019

No harm, no foul!