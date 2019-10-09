Like fellow NBA coach Steve Kerr, San Antonio Spurs’ coach Gregg Popovich usually has a lot to say when it comes to hot-button political issues. And, like Kerr, given the chance to take a bold stand in defense of Daryl Morey and the people of Hong Kong, he took the coward’s way out — but was sure to work in some Trump slams in the process:

Gregg Popovich has called America under Trump “an embarrassment to the world.” Is it not embarrassing to so brazenly wimp out on an opportunity to acknowledge that your organization has bent over for the repressive Chinese regime and use your platform instead to make this about Trump?

Donald Trump’s no saint, and his foreign policy leaves a great deal to be desired (to put it mildly). But the disgrace here is all Popovich and NBA’s.

