Looks like stunning and brave Golden State Warrior Steph Curry has decided to take a page from his stunning and brave coach Steve Kerr’s playbook and demure on China:

Steph Curry: “This situation, there’s a huge weight and gravity to it. There’s going to need to be some things to be sorted out. But I just don’t know enough about Chinese history and how that’s influenced modern society…This is not going away. So we’ll come back to it.” pic.twitter.com/6h6ZGWHQtq — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 9, 2019

He doesn’t know enough about Chinese history, you guys.

Like Steve Kerr, Steph and the rest of the NBA world just don’t know enough about, say, Chinese concentration camps to comment https://t.co/ojRLrXcSvD — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 9, 2019

Profiles in courage! — Jake112 (@1999jpk) October 9, 2019

Wait until they find out about the working conditions in the factories that make their shoes. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 9, 2019

He just needs to study Chinese history. That's all. pic.twitter.com/peRXy2CwFE — BT (@back_ttys) October 9, 2019

It might be their culture who am I to judge organ harvesting maybe they like it — Quantitative Pleasing (@NATOvLULZ) October 9, 2019

Gotta hear both sides — EeeeeeeeeK!ohnomics (@77cyko) October 9, 2019

"I just play basketball man, don't know nothing about Muslim genocide, concentration camps and brutal repression."

"Now can I talk about how bad Trumps socio-economic policy is"?

Assclown. — J.J. by the Bay (@flagg_colonel) October 9, 2019

Seriously. Let the guy shut up and dribble (unless you want to talk about gun control and gender equality, in which case he’s got plenty to say).

These gutless cowards will go right back to wagging their fingers at us once this blows over, and the media will go right back to eating it up because they like having an ally that can use its influence to bully their political opponents. — BT (@back_ttys) October 9, 2019

***

