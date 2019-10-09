Looks like stunning and brave Golden State Warrior Steph Curry has decided to take a page from his stunning and brave coach Steve Kerr’s playbook and demure on China:

He doesn’t know enough about Chinese history, you guys.

Seriously. Let the guy shut up and dribble (unless you want to talk about gun control and gender equality, in which case he’s got plenty to say).

‘The NBA is complicit’: Did you know the NBA has a training center in Xinjiang, where Muslim minorities are being held in concentration camps?

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich lauds NBA commish Adam Silver’s ‘courage and leadership,’ contrasts that with ‘coward’ Donald Trump

