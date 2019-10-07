As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump’s on quite the Twitter roll today, justifying his not-at-all unsettling decision to leave the Kurds and trust Turkey to do the right thing in Syria:

As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

….the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

For what it’s worth, the always intrepid Shannon Watts has found a way to turn Trump’s tweets into an argument for gun control:

This seems like a good time to remind everyone that in America it’s easier to buy a semiautomatic rifle than it is to buy Sudafed. 🤯 https://t.co/qggVzwzfie — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 7, 2019

So, if we’re understanding Shannon correctly, Trump’s tweets show he’s totally out of touch with reality, but Watts’ claim that it’s easier to buy a semiautomatic rifle than it is to buy cold medicine should be taken seriously.

Liar liar pants on fire. pic.twitter.com/poOHeBenOo — Mr. Tudor (@tudorsplace) October 7, 2019

Do you have a waiting period for sudafed? You do for firearms… stop with this liberal crap! — the_real_cujo_wilson (@CujoReal) October 7, 2019

***

Update:

Dana Loesch weighs in:

Anyone who says this has literally never ever ever bought a gun and if they claim otherwise they’re total liars. I’ve bought guns and Sudafed. It’s exponentially easier to buy Sudafed (but stupid still to have to sign because of the meth heads’ abuse). Stop the dumb comparisons. https://t.co/IMKVuEnDJn — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 7, 2019

Shannon Watts has yet to give us a reason to take her seriously. Today’s stupidity sure as hell doesn’t do her any favors.