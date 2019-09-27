Earlier this week, Bernie Sanders declared that “billionaires shouldn’t exist.” But he was only just getting started. See, evidently Bernie doesn’t think anyone should have any money (except for him, of course):

Bernie Sanders: Under government health care takeover, everyone making more than $29,000 per year will pay more taxes. pic.twitter.com/W1VLvbhNxV — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 27, 2019

$29,000 is the cutoff, eh?

That’s the idea.

That’s not even $15 hour-lol. — Bimbo Dickens (@sornophysics) September 27, 2019

With a $15/hour wouldn’t everyone be above his $29K? — ❤️🇺🇸Let’s Talk When… 🇺🇸❤️ (@lmsassy) September 27, 2019

29,000 / 52 weeks = 557.69 per week 557.69 / 40 = 13.94 per hour — 🛰️🇺🇸Bellatwixt 👩‍💻 (@Bellatwixt) September 27, 2019

Now we know why he wants minimum wage at $15. $15x40hrs=$600

$600x52wks=$31,200

He wants to increase taxes on minimum wage earners to scrape off the increase you thought you’d get to keep! 🤣 — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) September 27, 2019

Hence the push for the $15 an hour minimum wage. Welcome to paying taxes newcomer! Bernie needs your money so he can give you free stuff. — Patrick Albanese (@patrickalbanese) September 27, 2019

It all makes sense now.

They take all your money and tell you it's free. — Richard Feder (@moonlightsy9) September 27, 2019

Who in their right mind would listen to this and still vote for him? — Tejas Hombre (@kd36) September 27, 2019

People in their Left mind, that’s who.