Elderly socialist Bernie Sanders unveiled a new wealth tax on Monday to target billionaires who he says “should not exist” in America:

He really hates billionaires:

The plan, according to Sanders, would raise $4.35 trillion per decade:

And his campaign website says this money would “be used to fund Bernie’s affordable housing plan, universal childcare and would help fund Medicare for All.”

But that’s still about $30 trillion per decade short. Note: this is Obama’s Ebola czar pointing this out, not some Republican:

Math strikes again, Bernie.

