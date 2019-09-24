Elderly socialist Bernie Sanders unveiled a new wealth tax on Monday to target billionaires who he says “should not exist” in America:

Billionaires should not exist. https://t.co/hgR6CeFvLa — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 24, 2019

He really hates billionaires:

There is no justice when three billionaires are able to own more wealth than the bottom half of the entire country. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 24, 2019

The plan, according to Sanders, would raise $4.35 trillion per decade:

New @BernieSanders WEALTH TAX • 1% tax on net worth >$32 million

• 2% from $50M to $250M

• 3% from $250M to $500M

• 4% from $500M to $1B

• 5% from $1B to $2.5B

• 6% from $2.5B to $5B

• 7% from $5B to $10B

• 8% on wealth over $10 billion • Raises $4.35 trillion / decade — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 24, 2019

And his campaign website says this money would “be used to fund Bernie’s affordable housing plan, universal childcare and would help fund Medicare for All.”

But that’s still about $30 trillion per decade short. Note: this is Obama’s Ebola czar pointing this out, not some Republican:

Note: $4.35 trillion still leaves Sen. Sanders about $30 trillion short of paying for Medicare for All. https://t.co/sOhjQaZ74D — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) September 24, 2019

Math strikes again, Bernie.

