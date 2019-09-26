As Twitchy told you, the New York Times’ Michael Barbaro tried to shame Hugh Hewitt for personally attacking Joe Biden’s 49-year-old “child” Hunter Biden. According to Barbaro, Hewitt’s pointing out that Sen. Tom Cotton brought up the paternity suit against Hunter Biden constituted “personal attacks.” And Barbaro’s just not down with stuff like that.

Except, of course, for when he is.

Let’s focus on if the daughter were Donald Trump’s, shall we?

Indeed he did:

And there’s plenty more where that came from:

If Hugh Hewitt relaying Tom Cotton’s remarks on Hunter Biden’s paternity issues constitutes “personal attacks,” what does that make Barbaro’s tweets about Ivanka Trump?

Ivanka Trump is younger than Hunter Biden. Shame on you, Michael Barbaro, for attacking a child like that.

