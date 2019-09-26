As Twitchy told you, the New York Times’ Michael Barbaro tried to shame Hugh Hewitt for personally attacking Joe Biden’s 49-year-old “child” Hunter Biden. According to Barbaro, Hewitt’s pointing out that Sen. Tom Cotton brought up the paternity suit against Hunter Biden constituted “personal attacks.” And Barbaro’s just not down with stuff like that.

Except, of course, for when he is.

I’m mean… I ask everyone to imagine you hitting “send” on this same tweet if the son or daughter was that of say Sarah Palin or Trump. Or any Republican at all really. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 26, 2019

Let’s focus on if the daughter were Donald Trump’s, shall we?

You posted a photo of Jared grabbing Ivanka's backsidehttps://t.co/8fC4CUX7bG https://t.co/OzfOSgw10D — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 26, 2019

Indeed he did:

Ivanka Trump posted this picture on Instagram tonight. Commenters noted timing. pic.twitter.com/nkEw0zdPg1 — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) January 29, 2017

As this fellow circulates personal attacks on a candidates child, remember he’s paid by the @NewYorkTimes https://t.co/yOcs0xTyDn — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 26, 2019

And there’s plenty more where that came from:

More comments from tonight's black tie photo of Ivanka and Jared on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/sfBnMMW67q — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) January 29, 2017

Take your daughter to work! (Meeting with PM of Japan Edition). Why did Ivanka sit in on this meeting? https://t.co/IvOPAqr1h4 — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) November 18, 2016

A new form of political protest: cancelling Trump hotel reservations. Returning Ivanka Trump dresses: https://t.co/LsIu4qCFNL — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) October 17, 2016

How Ivanka Trump reacts when reporters asks totally fair and natural Q: https://t.co/BSy5ClM1t7 pic.twitter.com/P7Axo4jVci — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) September 15, 2016

If Hugh Hewitt relaying Tom Cotton’s remarks on Hunter Biden’s paternity issues constitutes “personal attacks,” what does that make Barbaro’s tweets about Ivanka Trump?

Barbaro has me blocked so someone please ask him about these and the many others like it he tweeted during the campaign. https://t.co/UhWtRECbln — neontaster (@neontaster) September 26, 2019

Two examples I found in two seconds. pic.twitter.com/yTaDW7c4jd — neontaster (@neontaster) September 26, 2019

Ivanka Trump is younger than Hunter Biden. Shame on you, Michael Barbaro, for attacking a child like that.