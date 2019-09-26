As Twitchy told you earlier, an Arkansas woman has claimed that Hunter Biden is the father of her child. Hugh Hewitt reported that Sen. Tom Cotton said that Biden was refusing to take a paternity test:

Well, the New York Times’ Michael Barbaro took great offense to Hewitt’s tweets. Because, as we all know, children are off-limits:

Have you no shame, Hugh Hewitt? Have you no decency?

Not when it makes a Democrat look bad, he shouldn’t! As far as Michael is concerned, Hunter Biden is basically Peter Pan and should be treated accordingly.

Snort. Seriously, though, this is such a stupid defense of Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden is a willing public figure. He may be Joe Biden’s son, but he’s no child. And Michael Barbaro may work for the New York Times, but he’s no serious journalist.

Update:

