As Twitchy told you earlier, an Arkansas woman has claimed that Hunter Biden is the father of her child. Hugh Hewitt reported that Sen. Tom Cotton said that Biden was refusing to take a paternity test:

From @SenTomCotton this AM: “There is a young women in her 20s in Arkansas who has filed a paternity suit in Arkansas state court against Hunter Biden. And he is dodging process, and has done so for months. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 26, 2019

He is literally hiding out from process servers so he doesn’t have to submit to a DNA test. He claims that he is not the father of this child. If that’s the case, why doesn’t he just accept process and provide a DNA sample? — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 26, 2019

Well, the New York Times’ Michael Barbaro took great offense to Hewitt’s tweets. Because, as we all know, children are off-limits:

As this fellow circulates personal attacks on a candidates child, remember he’s paid by @NBC and @MSNBC https://t.co/38kbq1UnsI — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) September 26, 2019

Have you no shame, Hugh Hewitt? Have you no decency?

How is a paternity suit a personal attack? Either the suit is being filed or it isn’t. https://t.co/DRZQlN0DK2 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2019

Should he not report news? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 26, 2019

Not when it makes a Democrat look bad, he shouldn’t! As far as Michael is concerned, Hunter Biden is basically Peter Pan and should be treated accordingly.

Hunter is a child? — David Freddoso (@freddoso) September 26, 2019

Won't someone think of the children (with business in Ukraine)? https://t.co/PQEz2L9uK6 — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) September 26, 2019

won't someone please think of the 49-year-old children?? https://t.co/P7cx4rhonB — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 26, 2019

Won’t someone think of the 49-year-old, millionaire son-of-the-Vice-President children? — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) September 26, 2019

Isn't he almost 50 years old? https://t.co/By944Y1BA9 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 26, 2019

Hunter Biden is almost 50. https://t.co/VdPSJOP33G — Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 26, 2019

Hunter Biden is 49 years old, peanut. https://t.co/fZ4RgIiwqD — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 26, 2019

He's like 50. But the "child" reference is tried and true, so carry on journalist. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) September 26, 2019

lol what? 49 year old Hunter Biden? Dying laughing rn https://t.co/PCVLZF7UEz — John Noonan (@noonanjo) September 26, 2019

My 49 year old child is precious please do not attack him — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 26, 2019

As the father of a 49 year old child let me say attacking children is bad — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 26, 2019

INBOX: "My 49 year old son asked me today “Father, why is my multimillion dollar deal with corrupt foreign leaders under scrutiny?” How am I supposed to respond to my son?" — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 26, 2019

Please don’t attack my 49 yr old child… all he did was sit on a corrupt board for a corrupt government and get $50k a month, for access to the US government…… he is just an innocent boy that knows not what he does… my little boy 👦 — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 26, 2019

BRB have to pick up Hunter Biden from preschool. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 26, 2019

Snort. Seriously, though, this is such a stupid defense of Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden is not some tween. He's a grown man who has used his father's positions of power to make a lot of money. To what degree his father assisted those who employed him is unclear. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) September 26, 2019

You can argue that some aspects of Hunter Biden's life are not particularly relevant to his dad's campaign for the presidency, but a grown adult lobbyist whose career drafts after his father's political office is definitely fair game. https://t.co/dVKDbPYOuW — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 26, 2019

Hunter Biden is a willing public figure. He may be Joe Biden’s son, but he’s no child. And Michael Barbaro may work for the New York Times, but he’s no serious journalist.

We do need to be careful of the tender sensibilities of 50 year old foreign lobbyists. The New York Times: All the derp that's fit to derp derp derp https://t.co/gdvHCBsZAO — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 26, 2019

The Journos aren't biased they are just trying to make sure 49 year old children are safe — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 26, 2019

As this fellow runs interference for the Democratic Party, remember that he's paid by the @NYTimes. https://t.co/5gkhSH0PJf — Hey, guys (@jtLOL) September 26, 2019

