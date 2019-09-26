We have a 100% legitimate question for Joe Biden: Don’t you want to know if you have another grandchild?

From Sen. Tom Cotton via Hugh Hewitt:

But MSNBC’s Garrett Haake doesn’t know why this is relevant information:

We believe the word you’re looking for here is that it’s potential “kompromat,” which is a word we know you’re acquainted with:

Oh, and MSNBC covered Hunter Biden’s other issues back in July. Why isn’t the love child fair game? Do you not believe the woman?

