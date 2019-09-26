We have a 100% legitimate question for Joe Biden: Don’t you want to know if you have another grandchild?

From Sen. Tom Cotton via Hugh Hewitt:

From @SenTomCotton this AM: “There is a young women in her 20s in Arkansas who has filed a paternity suit in Arkansas state court against Hunter Biden. And he is dodging process, and has done so for months. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 26, 2019

He is literally hiding out from process servers so he doesn’t have to submit to a DNA test. He claims that he is not the father of this child. If that’s the case, why doesn’t he just accept process and provide a DNA sample? — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 26, 2019

But no, he is literally hiding out from those working for a young woman in Arkansas who’s raising a child by herself after she’s filed suit against Hunter Biden in Arkansas state court.” https://t.co/pu7GBlSx3s — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 26, 2019

But MSNBC’s Garrett Haake doesn’t know why this is relevant information:

Hugh, why is this relevant to literally anything? — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 26, 2019

We believe the word you’re looking for here is that it’s potential “kompromat,” which is a word we know you’re acquainted with:

Lots of Americans learning the key Russian term "Kompromat" tonight. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 10, 2017

Oh, and MSNBC covered Hunter Biden’s other issues back in July. Why isn’t the love child fair game? Do you not believe the woman?

In a candid new interview Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, opens up about addiction, divorce, lobbying, and more.https://t.co/NkN7vmCzbX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 1, 2019

