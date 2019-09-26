We’re a little late to this story, but it’s so stupid that it’s actually still pretty fresh.

“Joker” hasn’t been released yet, but already it’s being slammed by our woke betters as essentially a step-by-step guide for angry white guys interested in becoming homicidal maniacs. So Warner Bros. is trying to do damage control.

More from Variety:

Warner Bros. has weighed in on the mounting controversy surrounding “Joker,” an R-rated comic book adaptation that is being criticized for offering an in-depth portrait of a mass killer. In a statement on Tuesday, the studio hit back at suggestions that it is glamorizing a mass murderer.

“Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind,” the statement reads. “It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero.”

Warner Bros. broke its silence after family members and friends of the victims of a 2012 mass shooting at a screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” in Aurora, Colo., wrote a letter to the studio expressing concerns about the film’s upcoming release. The letter supported the studio’s right to make the film and endorsed freedom of speech and artistic expression. However, its writers called on Warner Bros. to take several steps to get involved in the gun control movement, including pledging not to donate to political candidates who take money from the NRA.

Glad that this is where we’re at now.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Aurora shootingJokerNRAviolenceWarner Bros.