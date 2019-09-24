The Democrats’ impeachment gamble doesn’t seem to be paying off as well as many of them had hoped … the last thing they need is Mitch McConnell pouring salt in their wound.

Too bad Mitch McConnell isn’t feeling terribly sympathetic at the moment:

Cue the cries of “MOSCOW MITCH!”

But something tells us McConnell’s not too worried about those people, either.

