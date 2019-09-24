The Democrats’ impeachment gamble doesn’t seem to be paying off as well as many of them had hoped … the last thing they need is Mitch McConnell pouring salt in their wound.
Too bad Mitch McConnell isn’t feeling terribly sympathetic at the moment:
My statement on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry announcement:https://t.co/6dtEHGTEMV pic.twitter.com/8zYrYD3Bhn
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 24, 2019
Cue the cries of “MOSCOW MITCH!”
A #MoscowMitch says what?
— Adam J Puccino Jr. (@mespeakers87) September 24, 2019
We already know where your loyalty lies, #MoscowMitch
— CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) September 24, 2019
— Dayle Winston Brand (@DayleBrand) September 24, 2019
Moscow Mitch isn’t on board? What a surprise. Traitor
— Mark Painter (@MarkPai45481117) September 24, 2019
You’re in trouble too, #MoscowMitch pic.twitter.com/fOUQrWO25i
— 🔵 Mr. Blue 🔵 (@OneKindOfBlue) September 24, 2019
You're next #MoscowMitch! pic.twitter.com/15C5IwpYIC
— I ❤️ STJ 🌊🇺🇸🌊 (@leftofright2018) September 24, 2019
But something tells us McConnell’s not too worried about those people, either.
https://t.co/wolAUBDWCe pic.twitter.com/xGLX0G8jvM
— Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) September 24, 2019