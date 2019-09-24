The Democrats’ impeachment gamble doesn’t seem to be paying off as well as many of them had hoped … the last thing they need is Mitch McConnell pouring salt in their wound.

Too bad Mitch McConnell isn’t feeling terribly sympathetic at the moment:

My statement on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry announcement:https://t.co/6dtEHGTEMV pic.twitter.com/8zYrYD3Bhn — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 24, 2019

Cue the cries of “MOSCOW MITCH!”

A #MoscowMitch says what? — Adam J Puccino Jr. (@mespeakers87) September 24, 2019

We already know where your loyalty lies, #MoscowMitch — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) September 24, 2019

Moscow Mitch isn’t on board? What a surprise. Traitor — Mark Painter (@MarkPai45481117) September 24, 2019

But something tells us McConnell’s not too worried about those people, either.