Boy, based on many breathless media reports, you’d think Donald Trump already has one foot out the White House door.

No kidding. Check out Chris Cillizza over here:

Cillizza writes:

With just 12 words, Nancy Pelosi changed everything.

“The President must be held accountable,” said Pelosi. “No one is above the law.”

That pronouncement came at the close of a press conference Tuesday afternoon, in which the Speaker announced that the House would open a formal impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump’s conduct as President.

Um, did Chris watch the same big announcement that we watched? Because in the one we watched, Nancy Pelosi basically said that effectively nothing is changing.

This is just an “inquiry,” which doesn’t amount to much other than a sliver of red meat for the some members of the Resistance. And they won’t be satisfied with it for very long. Pelosi didn’t say anything groundbreaking. Washington is and will most likely always be a cesspool.

And Chris Cillizza is and will most likely always be a hack.

