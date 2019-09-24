Boy, based on many breathless media reports, you’d think Donald Trump already has one foot out the White House door.

Pelosi essentially came out and said “Keep up the good work guys.” with no actual move to impeach to basically calm her squad stans and the Media has gone to plaid anyway. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2019

One thing to keep in mind: Second to war, there's nothing that gets national reporters as professionally aroused as impeachment does — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 24, 2019

No kidding. Check out Chris Cillizza over here:

12 words that just fundamentally changed Washingtonhttps://t.co/P5Eiyb9kR8 pic.twitter.com/ZE4vtoNXyp — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 24, 2019

Cillizza writes:

With just 12 words, Nancy Pelosi changed everything. “The President must be held accountable,” said Pelosi. “No one is above the law.” That pronouncement came at the close of a press conference Tuesday afternoon, in which the Speaker announced that the House would open a formal impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump’s conduct as President.

Um, did Chris watch the same big announcement that we watched? Because in the one we watched, Nancy Pelosi basically said that effectively nothing is changing.

Will it really change anything though? — Donald Trump Products (@DJTrumpProducts) September 24, 2019

This is just an “inquiry,” which doesn’t amount to much other than a sliver of red meat for the some members of the Resistance. And they won’t be satisfied with it for very long. Pelosi didn’t say anything groundbreaking. Washington is and will most likely always be a cesspool.

And Chris Cillizza is and will most likely always be a hack.