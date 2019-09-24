The impeachment buzz is growing. As Twitchy told you, NBC/MSNBC analyst Howard Fineman reported that he received confirmation from a congressional Democratic source that Nancy Pelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry later today.

So it looks like this might actually be happening now. And CNN has responded accordingly:

Yeah, this is definitely bold new territory for CNN.

Seriously, who does Brian Stelter think he’s fooling?

