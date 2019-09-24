The impeachment buzz is growing. As Twitchy told you, NBC/MSNBC analyst Howard Fineman reported that he received confirmation from a congressional Democratic source that Nancy Pelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry later today.
So it looks like this might actually be happening now. And CNN has responded accordingly:
The boxes on CNN's screen make it clear: This is not a normal news day pic.twitter.com/EESKhOXm0D
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 24, 2019
Yeah, this is definitely bold new territory for CNN.
It's about time you folks started talking about impeachment. https://t.co/7PTLNY549u
— BT (@back_ttys) September 24, 2019
https://t.co/GLkKmeQzuy https://t.co/Qckxi92FPS
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2019
THIS IS NOT NORMAL!
— BT (@back_ttys) September 24, 2019
Seriously, who does Brian Stelter think he’s fooling?
It's normal for CNN during the last 3 years.
— 🅿🅷🅸🅻 (@philllosoraptor) September 24, 2019
Triple box full of hysteria? No, I’d say this is normal. https://t.co/h4R0AsWLCB
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 24, 2019