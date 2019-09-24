The impeachment buzz is growing. As Twitchy told you, NBC/MSNBC analyst Howard Fineman reported that he received confirmation from a congressional Democratic source that Nancy Pelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry later today.

So it looks like this might actually be happening now. And CNN has responded accordingly:

The boxes on CNN's screen make it clear: This is not a normal news day pic.twitter.com/EESKhOXm0D — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 24, 2019

Yeah, this is definitely bold new territory for CNN.

It's about time you folks started talking about impeachment. https://t.co/7PTLNY549u — BT (@back_ttys) September 24, 2019

THIS IS NOT NORMAL! — BT (@back_ttys) September 24, 2019

Seriously, who does Brian Stelter think he’s fooling?

It's normal for CNN during the last 3 years. — 🅿🅷🅸🅻 (@philllosoraptor) September 24, 2019