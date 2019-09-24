Brian Stelter is a glutton for punishment. That’s really the only explanation for his apparent compulsion to subject himself to ridicule. And what is this if not subjecting himself to ridicule?

Brian and his fellow firefighters have acted so bravely and heroically … let us pray that all their brave, heroic work wasn’t in vain.

Trending

***

Related:

Brian Stelter’s evidence that ‘this is not a normal news day’ is actually quite normal for CNN [screenshot]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterCNNDonald Trumpimpeachmentjournalismjournalists