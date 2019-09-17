As Twitchy told you earlier, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar suddenly deleted a 2013 tweet wishing her dad a happy Father’s Day:

Wouldn’t we all? At the very least, it’s suspicious. The New York Post’s Jon Levine went looking for an explanation. Here’s what he got:

That still seems … suspicious. We’re not looking to jump to conclusions without concrete facts, but that explanation doesn’t really pass the smell test.

People have been talking smack about Ilhan Omar for some time now. Why did she suddenly decide after more than six years to delete that tweet? And the guy she was married to just happened to have the same nickname?

All Omar is doing is making herself look shadier. And that’s no small feat.

