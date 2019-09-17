As Twitchy told you earlier, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar suddenly deleted a 2013 tweet wishing her dad a happy Father’s Day:

This was deleted by Rep. Ilhan Omar this morning, and I would like to know why pic.twitter.com/fydTNphg16 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 17, 2019

Wouldn’t we all? At the very least, it’s suspicious. The New York Post’s Jon Levine went looking for an explanation. Here’s what he got:

A spokesperson for Rep. Ilhan Omar sends me the following statement on her deleted tweet from 2013 pic.twitter.com/JGshLtjdn0 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 17, 2019

That still seems … suspicious. We’re not looking to jump to conclusions without concrete facts, but that explanation doesn’t really pass the smell test.

Some nicknames did something — Hotep Corn Pop (@Caseygo91112121) September 17, 2019

Nickname, lol. Thats the best they could come up with?! — AJ (@AK_ND9) September 17, 2019

People have been talking smack about Ilhan Omar for some time now. Why did she suddenly decide after more than six years to delete that tweet? And the guy she was married to just happened to have the same nickname?

Poor attempt at damage control — Julio Kingsbury (@silkjohnson2) September 17, 2019

All Omar is doing is making herself look shadier. And that’s no small feat.