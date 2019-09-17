As Twitchy told you yesterday, Kate Kelly and Robin Pogrebin, co-authors of the horrendous New York Times hit piece on Brett Kavanaugh — which was actually excerpted from their new book — were all set to go on “The View” today to discuss their work.

Well, the two musketeers were indeed on the show today, where they took advantage of a chance to explain what really happened:

.@rpogrebin tells The View, "We thought we had" read the final draft of their story about Kavanaugh. "As soon as we realized this, we corrected it and they wrote an editor's note…" She adds the Kavanaugh confirmation was used for political purposes and "it's being used again." pic.twitter.com/HQlelwAE6D — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 17, 2019

She has also said, "People have seized on details in our book" and "people have seized on certain things and magnified them for their own purposes." — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 17, 2019

And then there’s this:

Apparently serious on #TheView. @RPogrebin: “And you also have Trump kind of jumping on things as if we have an agenda, which that is not our intent.” #Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/GA5o7XUOVt — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) September 17, 2019

These. Effing. Gals.

Stop boxing us in with the facts — Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) September 17, 2019

Yes, it's the Republicans playing politics by refuting an evidence-free, 30 year old sexual assault allegation being levied by Democratic operatives and their hack lackees who've infiltrated the news media. https://t.co/hpMpq8maMh — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 17, 2019

God, they’re so bad at this. How are they still employed? https://t.co/p0hceTpIro — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 17, 2019

Well, to be fair, the New York Times isn’t exactly discerning in who they promote, are they?