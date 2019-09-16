It’s only Monday and the New York Times is already having its best week evah. On the heels of their Brett Kavanaugh smear job disaster — and it has most definitely been a disaster — comes this interesting little tidbit in a scoop from Politico’s Michael Calderone:

Is that so? More from Politico:

The Times’s PR team responded to a couple issues Sunday on Twitter, including a now-deleted tweet from the Opinion section promoting the piece. “Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun,” it read. “But when Brett Kavanaugh did it to her, Deborah Ramirez says, it confirmed that she didn’t belong at Yale in the first place.”

“A tweet that went out from the @NYTOpinion account yesterday was clearly inappropriate and offensive,” the Times said. “We apologize for it and are reviewing the decision-making with those involved.”

According to a Times insider familiar with the matter, [Robin] Pogrebin wrote the offensive tweet, which should have been vetted before it was posted.

“It was really neglectful,” the insider said of the paper’s overall handling. “There were serious errors made along the way.”

Serious errors? Gee … ya think?

Trending

Hey, why the hell not? It’s not as if they care about credibility anymore.

Yep. Because journalistic integrity and all that jazz.

Oh well. Maybe next time! We’re confident there’ll be a next time. Since these idiots insist on finding new ways to beclown themselves.

***

Related:

‘How smearing works in 2019’: Retweet from co-author of imploded NYT Kavanaugh hit piece further proves it’s a BANNER week for #Journalism

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: "The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation"Brett KavanaughDeborah Ramirezdeleted tweetnew york timespenisRobin Pogrebintweet