It’s only Monday and the New York Times is already having its best week evah. On the heels of their Brett Kavanaugh smear job disaster — and it has most definitely been a disaster — comes this interesting little tidbit in a scoop from Politico’s Michael Calderone:

NYT’s Pogrebin wrote the now-deleted tweet promoting her Kavanaugh piece, according to source. https://t.co/3O4KPq7Y8H — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) September 16, 2019

Whoa. Apparently @rpogrebin herself — author of the now widely ridiculed article and Kavanaugh book — wrote the offensive NYT tweet that was deleted on Saturday night. https://t.co/Ks1JflrfXP — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 16, 2019

Is that so? More from Politico:

The Times’s PR team responded to a couple issues Sunday on Twitter, including a now-deleted tweet from the Opinion section promoting the piece. “Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun,” it read. “But when Brett Kavanaugh did it to her, Deborah Ramirez says, it confirmed that she didn’t belong at Yale in the first place.” “A tweet that went out from the @NYTOpinion account yesterday was clearly inappropriate and offensive,” the Times said. “We apologize for it and are reviewing the decision-making with those involved.” According to a Times insider familiar with the matter, [Robin] Pogrebin wrote the offensive tweet, which should have been vetted before it was posted. “It was really neglectful,” the insider said of the paper’s overall handling. “There were serious errors made along the way.”

Serious errors? Gee … ya think?

Wow According to Politico's @mlcalderone, this tweet was actually written by Robin Pogrebin, one of the co-authors of the Kavanaugh book. She also had her byline on the Kavanaugh piece. https://t.co/ZvspByb3x7 pic.twitter.com/veUN8Z2hsA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 16, 2019

WTF? What did they just flip her the keys to the whole damn operation? — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 16, 2019

Hey, why the hell not? It’s not as if they care about credibility anymore.

Not surprising that she wrote it as both "reporters" have proven irresponsible, unethical, and untrustworthy, but really incredible and indefensible that the Times allowed her to post it from their account. https://t.co/tG3pjx8XYj — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 16, 2019

I’d ask how the NYT could keep someone like this on the payroll, but then again Bloomberg still employs @benjaminpenn https://t.co/5spb2U5Omj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2019

Yep. Because journalistic integrity and all that jazz.

HAhahaha it was all to promote her book…. what a joke https://t.co/kn63rO9Gqm — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 16, 2019

They almost even shared the book's Amazon link but decided that might go too far. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) September 16, 2019

Oh well. Maybe next time! We’re confident there’ll be a next time. Since these idiots insist on finding new ways to beclown themselves.

This is just *chef’s kiss* https://t.co/XlON0HhdQm — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 16, 2019

