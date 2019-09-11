Earlier today, we told you about Nation contributor Joshua Holland’s God-awful 9/11 take:

A lot of people thought that was quite possibly the worst one of the day. But it turns out that Josh has got some pretty stiff competition in the garbage person department. Ladies and gentlemen, Human Rights Campaign comms whiz Charlotte Clymer:

Clymer does her fellow vets a disservice with that crap.

Trending

Well, that depends … how much time have you got?

Never forget that the memories of those lost on 9/11 deserve a lot better than Charlotte Clymer.

***

Related:

Here’s a super-genuine apology from HRC’s Charlotte Clymer for her tweets about Andy Ngo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 9-11Charlotte Clymerconservative white menconservativeswhite men