Earlier today, we told you about Nation contributor Joshua Holland’s God-awful 9/11 take:

One of the things I remember most about 9/11 was all of these conservatives who despised New York and DC and all the people living in those cities pretending that they felt some deep, personal loss. — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) September 11, 2019

A lot of people thought that was quite possibly the worst one of the day. But it turns out that Josh has got some pretty stiff competition in the garbage person department. Ladies and gentlemen, Human Rights Campaign comms whiz Charlotte Clymer:

It's been 18 years, and what infuriates me is the way "patriotic" conservative white men who didn't have the courage to serve one goddamn day in uniform when their country needed them continue to exploit the massacre of 3,000 innocent people to justify their racism.#NeverForget — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 11, 2019

Clymer does her fellow vets a disservice with that crap.

Wtf is wrong with you? — Glock Guy™️🇺🇸 (@Glockguy1945) September 11, 2019

Well, that depends … how much time have you got?

I'm a conservative white man who loves his nation, and I signed up and spent 11 years in uniform AFTER 9/11, more than 3 of them in the desert… Am I racist? — Thankful to be an American (@odhinnhrafn) September 11, 2019

Its been 18 yrs and a lot of 'white conservative' men have fought and lost their lives so we can have a bitch like you come out on twitter and pretend like shes actually a good person https://t.co/2EZAhZ1buT — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 11, 2019

It's been 18 years and what infuriates me is people like you who dare you take the deaths of 3,000 and trivialize them for your juvenile need to appear relevant. — Courtney (@cltladybug) September 11, 2019

Yeah, you seemed to have missed the point of #neverforget. What infuriates most normal people is that 3,000 people died that day. Just saying. — Another Conservative Commentator (@AConvservaticeC) September 11, 2019

Never forget that the memories of those lost on 9/11 deserve a lot better than Charlotte Clymer.

You are disgusting. — Jeni Peni (@peni_jeni) September 11, 2019

***

