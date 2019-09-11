It’s always interesting every year to see who will briefly slither out of the gutter to offer up the worst 9/11 take.

One of the legacies of 9/11 is that for at least one day a year, all the sociopaths self identify. — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) September 11, 2019

The Nation contributor Joshua Holland certainly seems to be letting his Garbage Person flag fly today:

One of the things I remember most about 9/11 was all of these conservatives who despised New York and DC and all the people living in those cities pretending that they felt some deep, personal loss. — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) September 11, 2019

Good Lord.

Doesn’t he, though?

Because there were no conservatives working in …..checks notes….the World Trade Center or the Pentagon? — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) September 11, 2019

Or who signed up to be deployed to Afghanistan — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) September 11, 2019

I don't even understand his take. Is he saying there were no conservatives in those buildings or that conservatives are incapable or grief or loss? — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) September 11, 2019

Pretty much. He lives in a bubble — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) September 11, 2019

You do know that people around the country had loved ones on planes that morning, right? — Steele🦩Hippopotomonostrosesquippedaliophobicphile (@botticellicream) September 11, 2019

This guy. Apparently conservatives didn’t die that day. Conservatives weren’t mourning the incredible loss of human life. Conservatives didn’t have family & friends that died. People around the country (the world) felt it but “conservatives”. https://t.co/yMwvJEHpxN — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) September 11, 2019

Imagine hating republicans so much that you post this on 9/11. I signed up for the Marine Corps after the attack. I felt a deep, personal loss for my Fellow Americans. You’re a sad little man. https://t.co/OGKSXWHOb4 — Tennessee Rum ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TennesseeRum) September 11, 2019

Doesn’t get much sadder than Josh.

I may disagree with liberals on lots of things but I will always have love and compassion for my fellow man. — Dailey 🇺🇸 (@DaileyOfficial) September 11, 2019

Imagine being the guy who conflates disagreement with hatred, and who cannot understand that one can have adversaries, and still want nothing but the best for them personally, and be shocked and saddened at their loss. You are bad at being a reasonable person, guy. — Pudge 🖖🏼 (@pudgenet) September 11, 2019

He’s bad at being a decent person.

This ain't it chief — ᴰᴬᵛᴵᴰ ᴳᴿᴬᵛᵞ 🦙🏴 (@spirit_llama) September 11, 2019

The kind of take someone would probably come up with after Jeffey Dahmer drilled holes in their brain and poured in hydrochloric acid. https://t.co/pPs5K8WdIt — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) September 11, 2019

You just can't not be a dick, can you?? Not for one damn day, even? — Shiny Happy Person (@Machovell1an) September 11, 2019

Try not being an a**hole. Just for today. — Mike Morris (@MenzaMike) September 11, 2019

Front runner for worst take of the day. Well done you horrible person. — Jonathan Witt (@Jonathan_Witt) September 11, 2019