Well, now it’s official: Valerie Plame’s congressional campaign is underway, and she’s got a video to prove it. Check this action out (and we do mean action):

Valerie Plame has a new campaign ad out and I definitely want to see this movie. https://t.co/57B71GyvXa — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 9, 2019

This is genuinely the best thing you'll see all week https://t.co/H1lURlX2ca #ValeriePlameforCongress — Joe Goldberg (@joldbergthe3rd) September 9, 2019

Love this.. #ValeriePlame is a bad ass and she is running for Congress in New Mexico. !! https://t.co/2sm6AsKEtl — Diane Goldman (@DianeGoldman) September 9, 2019

"Undercover" — Valerie Plame for Congress – YouTube THIS is the BEST campaign ad EVER#ValeriePlame https://t.co/WP0B0hogYI — Trump is Vlads Pet (@TrumpVlad1) September 9, 2019

Squee, you guys. Squee.

The virulent antisemite as action hero. Welcome to America 2019 https://t.co/6PvK9aID8d — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 9, 2019

Noting her Ukrainian Jewish ancestry was a nice touch and totally makes up for the fact that she’s a raving anti-Semite. But that’s not the only offensive thing about that ad. There’s also this:

When she lies in her opening commercial…she'll fit right in. https://t.co/aP25YAc4JT — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 9, 2019

Lied through her teeth.

It’s kind of amazing that Valerie Plame can claim Scooter Libby leaked her name, and everyone nods along, as if former deputy secretary of state Richard Armitage was just erased from history. https://t.co/0ELxGL2Zti — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 9, 2019

Just another honest mistake, no doubt.

I feel like she left a few things out. Cool music, though. https://t.co/ueQETKSHvI — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) September 9, 2019

She also left out any compelling reasons to vote for her.

Valerie Plame's launch spot for her campaign for congress: 1. Suggests she was stationed in Iran & DPRK (she wasn't) 2. References coming from "Ukrainian Jewish immigrants" to deal with accusations of anti-semitism 3.Uses CIA seal 4. Makes her campaign about scores to settle pic.twitter.com/pBp656W3A5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 9, 2019

In her commercial she makes her run for congress about revenge for herself and not about service to the country. It's just another "orange man bad" candidate. https://t.co/UrAAXbspSi — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 9, 2019

It’s almost as if this is all just a giant vanity project.

Isn’t this the person who screamed about their “cover” being blown yet posed for pix in a magazine and is now running for office? Reckon all the danger she was in just…..disappeared. 🙄 — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) September 9, 2019

No "undercover" agent has loved the spotlight like Valerie Plame. Ugh. Politics is like a never ending fungal infection. — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) September 9, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Related:

Another day, another garbage headline from the AP. This time rehashing Valerie Plame and GWB