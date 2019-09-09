Well, now it’s official: Valerie Plame’s congressional campaign is underway, and she’s got a video to prove it. Check this action out (and we do mean action):

Trending

Squee, you guys. Squee.

Noting her Ukrainian Jewish ancestry was a nice touch and totally makes up for the fact that she’s a raving anti-Semite. But that’s not the only offensive thing about that ad. There’s also this:

Lied through her teeth.

Just another honest mistake, no doubt.

She also left out any compelling reasons to vote for her.

It’s almost as if this is all just a giant vanity project.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Related:

Another day, another garbage headline from the AP. This time rehashing Valerie Plame and GWB

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Semiticanti-Semitismcampaign adNew MexicoRichard ArmitageScooter LibbyValerie Plame