On a recent episode of “Outnumbered,” wrestler and political commentator Tyrus explained why he was concerned about the prospect of American citizens being stripped of their Second Amendment rights:
This is insane.
Tyrus on guns: "If my military has it, if my gov't has it, and we get into a situation with all this division and supposed one-side will take over. I don't want to be in the Venezuela situation, to where I can't form a militia and protect myself." pic.twitter.com/z13bFN5cmn
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) September 5, 2019
It’s not insane, actually. But whatever. MSNBC political analyst and Sirius XM senior director of progressive programming Zerlina Maxwell thinks Tyrus is totes delusional:
Lol your Walmart AR ain’t doing anything against a drone or the 82nd airborne fam https://t.co/w31KIskKZn
— Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) September 5, 2019
We have no doubt Zerlina thought that was a genius retort. Too bad she was wrong.
CC: Vietnam https://t.co/WAkN7NPeVg
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 6, 2019
This man disagrees with you… pic.twitter.com/25YTsMitOE
— Phil (@philthatremains) September 6, 2019
CC: Afghanistan
— Founding Ideals (@founding_ideals) September 6, 2019
Afghanistan has been a theater of war for near 20 years because of small arms.
— The Bear Jew✡️🇺🇸 (@UnBearJew) September 6, 2019
Laughs in Pashto
— 🏴Boko Harambe🏴 (@BokoHarambe) September 6, 2019
And then there’s this:
If it's the Army quelling US civilians, the constitution is already in the garbage bin and America has become a dictatorship.
Also, if you think US soldiers would ever fire on US civilians, you're misreading who makes up the military https://t.co/FUGHAlB8d5
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 6, 2019
The left has finally found a US military action they can support: killing American citizens
— Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) September 6, 2019
Your fantasy the military will kill Americans because you want them too seems odd.
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 6, 2019
The Left really has some awesome fantasies about the military attacking civilians.
In this case, it's especially gross. Will leave you to figure out why. https://t.co/BmhoSrewVG
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 6, 2019
Good luck. Aside from the violent fantasy, Maxwell’s argument doesn’t make sense on even the most basic level.
So….it’s NOT a weapon of war?
— Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) September 6, 2019
So, AR-15'S aren't weapons of war?
— 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) September 6, 2019
Wait… I thought AR-15’s were unequivocal “weapons of war”?
What makes them so laughable compared to 82nd’s M4’s? 🤔
— Eric Hensley (@eghensley86) September 6, 2019
Philly man holds 50 LEO's at bay with AR style weapon.
"OMG citizens shouldn't have weapons of war"
Citizens own AR-15.
"LOL you think your Walmart toy is a match for the government"
— Kevin Andrew (@thiskevinandrew) September 6, 2019
Either it’s an ineffective piece of junk, or it’s a devastating weapon of war with no place on the street.
Pick one, fam https://t.co/wIJHZFFl32
— Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) September 6, 2019
Sorry, I was told the Walmart AR was a weapon of war that’s destroying our country.
Suddenly it’s become an ineffective little pea shooter.
I can’t keep up with all the new rules. https://t.co/SAjV1hw8RO
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 6, 2019
It’s almost as if gun control logic isn’t actually very logical at all.
***
Related:
WTF? Beto O’Rourke totally misrepresents Meghan McCain’s warnings about gun confiscation and suggests she’s advocating for more violence