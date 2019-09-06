On a recent episode of “Outnumbered,” wrestler and political commentator Tyrus explained why he was concerned about the prospect of American citizens being stripped of their Second Amendment rights:

This is insane. Tyrus on guns: "If my military has it, if my gov't has it, and we get into a situation with all this division and supposed one-side will take over. I don't want to be in the Venezuela situation, to where I can't form a militia and protect myself." pic.twitter.com/z13bFN5cmn — Lis Power (@LisPower1) September 5, 2019

It’s not insane, actually. But whatever. MSNBC political analyst and Sirius XM senior director of progressive programming Zerlina Maxwell thinks Tyrus is totes delusional:

Lol your Walmart AR ain’t doing anything against a drone or the 82nd airborne fam https://t.co/w31KIskKZn — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) September 5, 2019

We have no doubt Zerlina thought that was a genius retort. Too bad she was wrong.

This man disagrees with you… pic.twitter.com/25YTsMitOE — Phil (@philthatremains) September 6, 2019

CC: Afghanistan — Founding Ideals (@founding_ideals) September 6, 2019

Afghanistan has been a theater of war for near 20 years because of small arms. — The Bear Jew✡️🇺🇸 (@UnBearJew) September 6, 2019

Laughs in Pashto — 🏴Boko Harambe🏴 (@BokoHarambe) September 6, 2019

And then there’s this:

If it's the Army quelling US civilians, the constitution is already in the garbage bin and America has become a dictatorship. Also, if you think US soldiers would ever fire on US civilians, you're misreading who makes up the military https://t.co/FUGHAlB8d5 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 6, 2019

The left has finally found a US military action they can support: killing American citizens — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) September 6, 2019

Your fantasy the military will kill Americans because you want them too seems odd. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 6, 2019

The Left really has some awesome fantasies about the military attacking civilians. In this case, it's especially gross. Will leave you to figure out why. https://t.co/BmhoSrewVG — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 6, 2019

Good luck. Aside from the violent fantasy, Maxwell’s argument doesn’t make sense on even the most basic level.

So….it’s NOT a weapon of war? — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) September 6, 2019

So, AR-15'S aren't weapons of war? — 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) September 6, 2019

Wait… I thought AR-15’s were unequivocal “weapons of war”? What makes them so laughable compared to 82nd’s M4’s? 🤔 — Eric Hensley (@eghensley86) September 6, 2019

Philly man holds 50 LEO's at bay with AR style weapon. "OMG citizens shouldn't have weapons of war" Citizens own AR-15. "LOL you think your Walmart toy is a match for the government" — Kevin Andrew (@thiskevinandrew) September 6, 2019

Either it’s an ineffective piece of junk, or it’s a devastating weapon of war with no place on the street. Pick one, fam https://t.co/wIJHZFFl32 — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) September 6, 2019

Sorry, I was told the Walmart AR was a weapon of war that’s destroying our country. Suddenly it’s become an ineffective little pea shooter. I can’t keep up with all the new rules. https://t.co/SAjV1hw8RO — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 6, 2019

It’s almost as if gun control logic isn’t actually very logical at all.

***

Related:

WTF? Beto O’Rourke totally misrepresents Meghan McCain’s warnings about gun confiscation and suggests she’s advocating for more violence