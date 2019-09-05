Earlier this week on “The View,” Meghan McCain defended her right to defend herself with a gun. She also warned that gun confiscation efforts could lead to violence:

Nothing inherently wrong with what she said, but that didn’t stop self-righteous gun grabbers from going to town. They not only lost it over her “I’m not living without guns” comment, but they decided that McCain was advocating for gun violence.

That’s not what McCain was suggesting, but Watts and her ilk don’t care. Beto O’Rourke, who’s been advocating for the sort of mandatory gun confiscation program McCain is warning against, certainly doesn’t care:

More from the Daily Beast:

“I just I think that kind of language and rhetoric is not helpful,” the former congressman told The Daily Beast prior to joining a Wednesday marathon climate town hall on CNN. “It becomes self-fulfilling; you have people on TV who are almost giving you permission to be violent and saying, ‘You know this is this is going to happen.’”

O’Rourke brought up McCain’s name unprompted after “The View” host had said, earlier this week, that an attempt by the government to compel AR-15 owners to sell back their weapons would prompt “a lot of violence.”

“When someone says, “If you do this, then this will happen,” O’Rourke said, “almost as though that’s a natural response or maybe even something that should happen or deserves to happen. When I think the response should be, ‘We’re doing nothing now and we’re seeing people slaughtered in their schools, at work, at a Walmart, in a synagogue, in a church, at a concert. There is violence right now and it is horrifying and it is terrifying and it is terrorizing.’…. We should be worried about that kind of violence right now.”

Ackshually, Beto, we should be worried about the kind of violence spurred on by people like you who have made it your life’s work to demonize law-abiding gun owners. Constantly painting gun owners as the enemy only puts targets on their backs, because it’s essentially justifying violence against them. If they’re the enemy, it’s OK to hurt them.

O’Rourke is hurting gun owners, and hurting the gun debate. Because he’s deliberately ignoring the potentially catastrophic consequences of trying to forcibly strip millions of law-abiding Americans of their constitutional right. That’s a recipe for disaster. McCain understand that. O’Rourke could not care less.

Yep. And for what it’s worth, Beto O’Rourke has come a lot closer than Meghan McCain to killing someone.

