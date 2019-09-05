As Twitchy told you yesterday, having solved all other problems, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a resolution to declare the NRA a “domestic terrorist organization.” Anyone who isn’t a complete moron knows that that’s absolute bull.

Which explains why journalist Nina Burleigh is so excited. Burleigh, who has a bizarre fixation on the NRA and Dana Loesch, is relishing the prospect of San Francisco’s stupidity ruining Loesch’s vacation plans:

Looks like @DLoesch won't be able to take the kids for a walk on Golden Gate Bridge anytime soon.

Too bad! #NRATerroristOrganization https://t.co/ZBoMk1hGnj — Nina Burleigh (@ninaburleigh) September 5, 2019

For what it’s worth, Loesch (who is no longer an NRA spokesperson) took the high road — and managed to turn Burleigh’s nastiness into an important lesson:

I’ve already been called a “domestic terrorist” by sitting members of Congress simply for supporting 2A. Thanks Nina, for showing everyone the dangers of red flag laws in the hands of these exact same people. https://t.co/FHNqdwWkBI — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 5, 2019

And thanks, Nina, for showing everyone what an awful person you are.

Well that was disgusting and uncalled for @ninaburleigh — Mr. Brustow 🚨 (@JaVonniBrustow) September 5, 2019

If it’s Loesch versus Burleigh, we’ll put our money on Loesch every time.

But seriously you take it like a Champ and don't back down from your beliefs. I Love that about you !! 🇺🇸👍 — Jay G. (@JayG96500367) September 5, 2019

Oh, and by the way:

Why would she want to get human sh*t on her gorgeous shoes that's literally covering the streets? https://t.co/6De7c9AMt4 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 5, 2019

Great question.

Has San Fran cleared the feces? I don't expect @DLoesch or @ChrisLoesch to take their kids on an excrement tour of the city. But good on the city government for doing something completely useless. 🙄 — (((Brian))) (@twindaddy2212) September 5, 2019