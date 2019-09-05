As Twitchy told you yesterday, having solved all other problems, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a resolution to declare the NRA a “domestic terrorist organization.” Anyone who isn’t a complete moron knows that that’s absolute bull.

Which explains why journalist Nina Burleigh is so excited. Burleigh, who has a bizarre fixation on the NRA and Dana Loesch, is relishing the prospect of San Francisco’s stupidity ruining Loesch’s vacation plans:

For what it’s worth, Loesch (who is no longer an NRA spokesperson) took the high road — and managed to turn Burleigh’s nastiness into an important lesson:

And thanks, Nina, for showing everyone what an awful person you are.

If it’s Loesch versus Burleigh, we’ll put our money on Loesch every time.

Oh, and by the way:

Great question.

