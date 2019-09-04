In case you missed it, over the weekend, actress Debra Messing gave props to a Birmingham, Alabama, Baptist church that had a sign suggesting that black Trump supporters are mentally ill:

Coupled with her campaign to get attendees of a Beverly Hills Trump fundraiser blacklisted, she’s really doing wonders for the cause of tolerance.

Terrence Williams, an actor and comedian, just so happens to be a black man who supports Donald Trump. And he is, let’s just say, fed up with Messing’s schtick. This afternoon, he let her have it:

sdf

Trending

Except this wasn’t about “transparency” or “asking politely for information”; this was about punishing people who didn’t vote the way Debra wanted them to. She really does think we’re all stupid. Stupid enough to not realize that she’s actually kind of a major bigot:

Seriously.

***

Related:

Tolerant lib Bette Midler suspects that Donald Trump pays African-American men to be his ‘blackground’ [photo]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blackblacklistchurchDebra MessingDonald TrumpracismracistTerrence K. WilliamsTrump SupportersTrump voters