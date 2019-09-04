In case you missed it, over the weekend, actress Debra Messing gave props to a Birmingham, Alabama, Baptist church that had a sign suggesting that black Trump supporters are mentally ill:

Coupled with her campaign to get attendees of a Beverly Hills Trump fundraiser blacklisted, she’s really doing wonders for the cause of tolerance.

Terrence Williams, an actor and comedian, just so happens to be a black man who supports Donald Trump. And he is, let’s just say, fed up with Messing’s schtick. This afternoon, he let her have it:

😡 I’M OFFENDED!@DebraMessing promoted a Message Calling Black Trump Supporters Mentally ill. She want all Trump Supporters blacklisted & publicly shamed@realDonaldTrump would be called a racist if he called blacks mentally ill. Please tag her & use

👉#RacistDebraMessing pic.twitter.com/k6WZv3w5bL — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) September 4, 2019

NUMBER 1– I apologized for liking that church sign. I said I regret it. I shud have thought before recklessly suppprting. You won’t accept this but black people are targeted by Trump’s GOP for voter supression. Charlottesville was about Trump supporters hating POC and Jews. https://t.co/K0ch9YOQ8F — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 4, 2019

THAT is where my support of a sign at a southern black church came from. The use of the term “mentally ill” was wrong & hurtful. NUMBER 2 I NEVER NOR WOULD I EVER call for a blacklist of anyone for any reason. The info is publicly available. I as a consumer want to know where MY — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 4, 2019

Money is going when I pay for entertainment. Just as you have the right to not watch W&G bc I don’t support Trump, I have the right to not go see (pay for) a movie with someone supporting babies in cages. It is First Amendment. Information, Knowledge.That is how we make decisions — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 4, 2019

Whether to see a movie or whom to vote for. Transparency is needed. Again, the lists are available to the public. There is nothing threatening about asking politely for information. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 4, 2019

Except this wasn’t about “transparency” or “asking politely for information”; this was about punishing people who didn’t vote the way Debra wanted them to. She really does think we’re all stupid. Stupid enough to not realize that she’s actually kind of a major bigot:

I'm sorry…are you whitesplaining right now?https://t.co/28Kjt1QO6Y — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 4, 2019

Good God…where do you get off telling a black man about the black experience in America? Talk about hubris. https://t.co/7CoSuo7LQi — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) September 4, 2019

Seriously.

Debra messing/up — Todd Peterson (@ToddPet37743124) September 4, 2019

