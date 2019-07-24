Bette Midler’s made no secret of her hatred of Donald Trump, but you’d think she’d be at least a little better than this at hiding her disgust for some of his supporters:
Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be “blackground”? pic.twitter.com/pTkoHTIpQl
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 24, 2019
She’s shameless, so she likely won’t delete that tweet, but just in case:
Uh, wow.
That's rude. https://t.co/MpMQc0IlGF
— Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) July 24, 2019
Not just rude, but … well, you know:
That's racist.
— Christian (@chrisfndavid) July 24, 2019
That's pretty racist
— Rdstollingsrn (@rdstollingsrn) July 24, 2019
— Nilda James 🌟 🌟 🌟 (@Poolpartygirl1) July 24, 2019
Very.
That's quite the racist statement if I've ever heard one. 🙄
— Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) July 24, 2019
This is absolutely awful for you to say.
— onthevergetime (@onthevergetime) July 24, 2019
Blackground? And the President is racist? The hypocrisy of this tweet is beyond ridiculous. #wow #HypocrisyGameStrong
— Libby Anderson (@MightyGamecocks) July 24, 2019
Why do liberals treat minorities like a monolith? https://t.co/bZz9DoyWM5
— / nnie / (@AV_Mudlark) July 24, 2019
This is so belittling towards black men – as if they couldn't have made up their own minds to have a different political perspective from the norm – they must have been paid and told what to do!
— The Last Dragon (@dragongender) July 24, 2019
Ugh…it isn’t a crime for anyone to support Trump. I don’t, and I wish no one would, but I don’t think it’s very nice to call out POC because they do.
— MaggsThePirate (@MaggsThePirate) July 24, 2019
wow this is a disgusting comment on so many levels? "blackground?" Really? You are really sick, Bette.
— derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) July 24, 2019
But racism’s OK when it’s coming from the Left:
Shame on them. How much money to sell your soul to the devil?
— diana damico (@deedles5461) July 24, 2019
Trust they were definitely paid!
— James Lewis (@JIM20622) July 24, 2019
The going rate is $50.
— Misozmom #CloseTheCamps (@lorio808) July 24, 2019
I like this one 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dsxRhrTqhd
— KT (@kt59601) July 24, 2019
These men belong to a religious cult and are revelling in the attention they’re getting. They’re nuts, plain and simple. It’s people like Candace Owen and Diamond and Silk who do it for the money.
— Jcassidy (@rabble_rousing) July 24, 2019
African Americans will definitely not, support Trump because he placed a few Black Props behind him at his rallies. Stayed Woke!
— LovelyMom1st🌊🌊🌊🐋 (@KittieLovely) July 24, 2019
Yeah, stay woke by being a flaming racist! That’ll show Trump!