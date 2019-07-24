Bette Midler’s made no secret of her hatred of Donald Trump, but you’d think she’d be at least a little better than this at hiding her disgust for some of his supporters:

Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be “blackground”? pic.twitter.com/pTkoHTIpQl — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 24, 2019

She’s shameless, so she likely won’t delete that tweet, but just in case:

Uh, wow.

Not just rude, but … well, you know:

That's pretty racist — Rdstollingsrn (@rdstollingsrn) July 24, 2019

Very.

That's quite the racist statement if I've ever heard one. 🙄 — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) July 24, 2019

This is absolutely awful for you to say. — onthevergetime (@onthevergetime) July 24, 2019

Blackground? And the President is racist? The hypocrisy of this tweet is beyond ridiculous. #wow #HypocrisyGameStrong — Libby Anderson (@MightyGamecocks) July 24, 2019

Why do liberals treat minorities like a monolith? https://t.co/bZz9DoyWM5 — / nnie / (@AV_Mudlark) July 24, 2019

This is so belittling towards black men – as if they couldn't have made up their own minds to have a different political perspective from the norm – they must have been paid and told what to do! — The Last Dragon (@dragongender) July 24, 2019

Ugh…it isn’t a crime for anyone to support Trump. I don’t, and I wish no one would, but I don’t think it’s very nice to call out POC because they do. — MaggsThePirate (@MaggsThePirate) July 24, 2019

wow this is a disgusting comment on so many levels? "blackground?" Really? You are really sick, Bette. — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) July 24, 2019

But racism’s OK when it’s coming from the Left:

Shame on them. How much money to sell your soul to the devil? — diana damico (@deedles5461) July 24, 2019

Trust they were definitely paid! — James Lewis (@JIM20622) July 24, 2019

The going rate is $50. — Misozmom #CloseTheCamps (@lorio808) July 24, 2019

I like this one 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dsxRhrTqhd — KT (@kt59601) July 24, 2019

These men belong to a religious cult and are revelling in the attention they’re getting. They’re nuts, plain and simple. It’s people like Candace Owen and Diamond and Silk who do it for the money. — Jcassidy (@rabble_rousing) July 24, 2019

African Americans will definitely not, support Trump because he placed a few Black Props behind him at his rallies. Stayed Woke! — LovelyMom1st🌊🌊🌊🐋 (@KittieLovely) July 24, 2019

Yeah, stay woke by being a flaming racist! That’ll show Trump!