The stress of campaigning appears to be taking its toll on Joe Biden. It was only a few days ago when Biden stumbled his way through an answer about Medicare for All.
Now, there’s this:
Joe Biden appears to forget Barack Obama's name pic.twitter.com/ffyaqSHYBA
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2019
Yikes.
Joe… c’mon man pic.twitter.com/lQPr1bE0b1
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) August 28, 2019
President My Boss?
— Mike (@michaege) August 28, 2019
It’s possible this was just a brain fart. But taking his increasingly recent verbal slip-ups, it’s hard not to wonder if this is really just too much for him.
this is just bad. He's the most famous man in the world. And your former boss
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) August 28, 2019
Clearly not up to the task.
— Run, Lift, Repeat (@desertgardens) August 28, 2019
His family needs to step in at this point.
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 28, 2019