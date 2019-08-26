Unlike all of the esteemed psychiatrists who happily go on cable news to diagnose the president with some mental disorder from having watched him on TV, we’re not doctors, and we don’t want to assume there’s necessarily a medical problem where there might not be one.

That said, it’s getting tougher and tougher to watch videos of Joe Biden and not worry — worry that the guy does have problems, and worry that he could become president. Like he said earlier when asked about his slip-ups, “I’m not going nuts.”

Here’s Biden talking about an overhaul of Obamacare, which we were assured wouldn’t be necessary, as Obamacare had solved all of the nation’s health insurance problems. But listen to Biden stumble over the word “mechanism” and then struggle to recover.

Trending

The debates were no picnic to watch, either. Could all of his recent gaffes really be taking this big a toll on his poll numbers?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersHHSJoe Bidenmechanismmedicare for allObamaCarestumble