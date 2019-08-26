Unlike all of the esteemed psychiatrists who happily go on cable news to diagnose the president with some mental disorder from having watched him on TV, we’re not doctors, and we don’t want to assume there’s necessarily a medical problem where there might not be one.

That said, it’s getting tougher and tougher to watch videos of Joe Biden and not worry — worry that the guy does have problems, and worry that he could become president. Like he said earlier when asked about his slip-ups, “I’m not going nuts.”

Here’s Biden talking about an overhaul of Obamacare, which we were assured wouldn’t be necessary, as Obamacare had solved all of the nation’s health insurance problems. But listen to Biden stumble over the word “mechanism” and then struggle to recover.

"I think he's wrong" @JoeBiden says when @BernieSanders claims only Medicare for All will cover all Americans. (See full conversation from The Insiders https://t.co/nszdhcYM8z) @WHOhd pic.twitter.com/dy7XFuMity — Dave Price (@idaveprice) August 26, 2019

from about 0:40-1:10 in here is …. yikes https://t.co/7vvu3KxGNl — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) August 26, 2019

Omg, he can't even get a sentence out without stumbling. Trump would eat him alive in every debate!

For godsake, vote for Sanders. He's got all the energy, all the plans and he'll shred Trump on the debate stage! — Unwashed Masses (@RobCha66) August 26, 2019

Don't blame age. This is your brain on centrism. — Adrian (@SillyPutty78) August 26, 2019

My guy isn’t sure what state he’s in (physically or mentally) so I’ll go ahead and put all of Biden’s thoughts over here 🚮 — Squirt Russell (@RussellSquirt) August 26, 2019

This is just gibberish from a candidate who clearly doesn’t have the faculties to complete a sentence, much less be president. — JHS (@JSherman6918) August 26, 2019

Is this sad show an official campaign video? — aaron (@leftyaaron) August 26, 2019

Ok so his brain is definitely turning to mush. — Drew (@DR_ILL) August 26, 2019

there's no way you can view this video and think this man is 100% in control of his faculties. It's shocking that he's still in the race at this point. — ☘️Sean☘️ (@kavs86) August 26, 2019

Wait what did he say? — Dan, a member of this political site (@medicare4allppl) August 26, 2019

"we also hava meh, mechansma *unintelligible* control drug prices" who lets this guy go out in public? — Robby (@Suzannes_BF) August 26, 2019

Hey @JoeBiden earnest Q: do you know what HHS stands for? — Robby (@Suzannes_BF) August 26, 2019

My God! His mumbles and stutters make me cringe so much! I don't want to, but I honestly feel really bad for him.. He shouldn't be running for president. It's just sad to watch him struggle to get a sentence and a thought out. — St Paul For Bernie🌹 (@MattJHowland) August 26, 2019

Yes. The clock must've hit 1 pm halfway through it. 😧 — cιαγτοη🌹ηοηε-ογο-βiδηεss✊🏼fαη (@ClaytonChuqiFan) August 26, 2019

Hits an absolute wall at the :40 mark. — The Lego Separator (@archibaldcrane) August 26, 2019

Damn he blanks out mid sentence. — Mrcs.D (@rookee_baekr) August 26, 2019

The debates were no picnic to watch, either. Could all of his recent gaffes really be taking this big a toll on his poll numbers?

