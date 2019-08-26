Joe Biden’s had his issues during his 2020 campaign for the Dem nomination, but have his gaffes and WTF moments had this much of an effect?

JUST IN: New poll shows Biden falling badly, three-way tie for Democratic leadhttps://t.co/MfVFneN1TI pic.twitter.com/9ZSEJPqlzf — The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2019

New national Monmouth poll: Sanders: 20% (+6)

Warren: 20% (+5)

Biden: 19% (-13)!

Harris: 8% (-)

Booker: 4% (+2)

Buttigieg: 4% (-1)

Yang: 3% (+1)

Castro: 2% (+2)

O’Rourke: 2% (-1)

Williamson: 2% (+1) — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 26, 2019

The Biden campaign might find that drop alarming, but then again…

Tiny sample. Huge margin of error. Good idea to wait for confirmation from other polls. https://t.co/k46kEdDcSO — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 26, 2019

This poll is suspect. Surveying 298 people for a national poll is way too low. https://t.co/1g44mC8i7V — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 26, 2019

As @brithume points out, a tiny sample and huge margin of error. But still, it must be mortifying for Beto and Julian Castro and Marianne ('Return to Love') Williamson to be trailing ANDREW YANG, or for Mayor Pete and Cory Booker to be leading Yang by ONE POINT. https://t.co/gMrSiZMZ5a — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) August 26, 2019

Only time will tell for sure.