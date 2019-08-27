It’s bad enough that the American public has been subjected to the seemingly endless parade of Democratic presidential candidates trying to outcrazy each other at the debates. But now we have to deal with this, too?

Guess it really can always get worse.

Alternative explanation: CNN hates us all.

Trending

If anything, this spectacle will only make climate change worse. All that concentrated hot air … forget 12 years. We won’t even last 12 minutes.

***

Related:

THUD: Alarmists trip over beach mega-mansion the Obamas are eyeing in rush to slam DNC for nixing debate on ‘existential threat’ of climate change

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeCNNtown hall