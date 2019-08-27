It’s bad enough that the American public has been subjected to the seemingly endless parade of Democratic presidential candidates trying to outcrazy each other at the debates. But now we have to deal with this, too?

CNN announces seven-hour Democratic presidential candidates' town hall on climate change. Ten candidates to appear consecutively, 40 minutes each. https://t.co/QE8nemMwjG — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 27, 2019

Guess it really can always get worse.

DETAILS for our seven-hour @CNN Climate Crisis Town Hall event on Sept. 4: 5pm – Castro

5:40pm – Yang

6:20pm – Harris

7pm – Klobuchar

8pm – Biden

8:40pm – Sanders

9:20pm – Warren

10pm – Buttigieg

10:40pm – O’Rourke

11:20pm – Bookerhttps://t.co/RkDJzddz3j — Liz Stark (@stark_talk) August 27, 2019

In case you're wondering, the reason CNN's presidential climate forum is seven hours long is because the DNC won't allow CNN or any other network to hold a climate debate, which would inevitably be shorter https://t.co/bhdPstMvjW — Emily Atkin (@emorwee) August 27, 2019

Alternative explanation: CNN hates us all.

Seven hours? If you take away airport delays, people don’t average seven hours of CNN a year. https://t.co/cyirap4koD — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 27, 2019

Too bad. I would have watched, but I'll be busy rubbing sand into my eyes that night https://t.co/2wLc9jlVYL — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) August 27, 2019

I’ll be doing anything else. — G (@stevensongs) August 27, 2019

I would chew my leg off to escape — Ian MacNeal (@Ian_MacNeal) August 27, 2019

Ratings suicide — Red Rider (aka Kirk Weir) (@Drivedabizness) August 27, 2019

And some people say there is no Hell — Daniel Schneider (@Schneider_DC) August 27, 2019

This is what I imagine orientation day in Hell is like. https://t.co/pCpvgZ1YVk — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) August 27, 2019

If anything, this spectacle will only make climate change worse. All that concentrated hot air … forget 12 years. We won’t even last 12 minutes.

So they want people to support climate change? Because after 7hrs of listening to them talk everyone will be begging for the sweet release of death… https://t.co/PNZDTil3ve — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) August 27, 2019

We’re all going to die by climate change before this clown show is done https://t.co/Xsn7olJ1h0 — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 27, 2019

***

