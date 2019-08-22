Many Democrats running for that party’s nomination had expressed an interest in having a debate centered entirely on climate change, but the DNC, which initially seemed to agree to move forward with the idea, has reportedly had second thoughts:

That was bound to spark a backlash, and that’s exactly what happened:


null

Trending

Earlier we told you about reports of Barack and Michelle Obama’s plans to purchase a “mega-mansion” right next to the ocean on Martha’s Vineyard. That brought up some points:

No they don’t, or people like the Obamas wouldn’t drop millions and millions of dollars on oceanfront property.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaClimate changeDNCMichelle Obama