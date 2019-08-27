We can’t help but wonder how Dave Chappelle will sleep at night knowing that Timothy Michael Jennings is upset about his new comedy special:

When I was writing for DL Hughley’s show my ultimate dream was to be writing for Chappelle Show. But now, Dave Chappelle is a bitter, borderline conservative, misogynist. Won’t watch any of his toxic bull shit. #sticksandstones #DaveChappelle pic.twitter.com/AlNDzxOwZN — Timothy Michael Jennings (@TheTimJennings) August 27, 2019

Take that, Dave Chappelle!

I'm so sorry this is happening to you https://t.co/a6ooxG6gPS — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) August 27, 2019

If he were conservative that'd be great. He isn't. — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) August 27, 2019

"Conservative" = "Person I don't like anymore" — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) August 27, 2019

That’s pretty much it, yeah.

I'm going to bed now knowing #MAGA Dave Chappelle fans AND Sarah Silverman fans are comimg for me so I guess I'll wake up in a pile of shit. #RIPme — Timothy Michael Jennings (@TheTimJennings) August 27, 2019

Man, Dave Chappelle’s #MAGA fan base does not like it when you point out he has traits in common with them…which is odd. — Timothy Michael Jennings (@TheTimJennings) August 27, 2019

What’s odd is that Timothy here thinks anyone actually believes that Dave Chappelle is a not-so-closeted Trump fan and that any Trump-supporting or conservative fans like Chappelle despite the fact that he’s black.

We’re gonna go out on a limb and say that Timothy’s the one with the issues.

Excellent job proving him right — Frank Hart (@FrankHartII) August 27, 2019

Came for the Chappelle jokes, stayed for the ratio. — Brahms (@The_Brahms) August 27, 2019

You’re the bitter boring one, my man. And you got a ratio to prove it. Also, DL Who? Ghley. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 27, 2019

I'm liberal, but we all need to laugh at ourselves. You took the bait instead of listening to his message. No person should lose their job over "triggering." — Paranoid Delusional Tendencies (@Tom_SA_Savage) August 27, 2019

I just watched it. I am pro-life, believe Michael Jackson is an evil horrid pedofile, and I am white as the driven snow. All I can say is…that comedy special is hilarious😂😂 Get a sense of humor, you people are murdering comedy with the pc bull crap!! — jennydee (@jenndee19) August 27, 2019

Lighten up, Susan… you’re being a bitch https://t.co/Pfsnykh3MY — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 27, 2019

Seriously.

There is a reason Chappelle didn't hire him. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 27, 2019

Aaaaand that’s why you wrote for The Hughley’s and not Chappelle Show. 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/B2SiWmkqut — Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) August 27, 2019